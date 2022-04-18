Haverhill police officer charged with drunk driving after Easter crash

A Haverhill police officer has been placed on leave and is facing a drunk driving charge after he was involved in a two-car crash on Easter Sunday night, according to police.
Officer Carlos Arriaga, who was off duty at the time, was driving a 2017 Mercedes GLE 350 when he struck a parked and occupied 2022 Honda CRV on Essex Street, causing damage to both cars, the Haverhill Police Department said on Twitter on Monday.
Officers responded to a report of a two-car crash at 216 Essex St. at 7:50 p.m.and found that that one of the drivers involved was Arriaga, according to the department. Both drivers reported minor injuries.
Arriaga was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor and has been placed on administrative leave, police said.
Police and the office of Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening. No further information was immediately available.
