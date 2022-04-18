Haverhill police officer charged with drunk driving after Easter crash

A Haverhill police officer has been placed on leave and is facing a drunk driving charge after he was involved in a two-car crash on Easter Sunday night, according to police.

Officer Carlos Arriaga, who was off duty at the time, was driving a 2017 Mercedes GLE 350 when he struck a parked and occupied 2022 Honda CRV on Essex Street, causing damage to both cars, the Haverhill Police Department said on Twitter on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a two-car crash at 216 Essex St. at 7:50 p.m.and found that that one of the drivers involved was Arriaga, according to the department. Both drivers reported minor injuries.