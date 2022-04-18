Man arrested after three-vehicle crash that damaged Hampden Sheriff Department SUV

Fernandes is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

Julien Fernandes, 25, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail.

A Brockton man is facing charges after a three-vehicle crash in Milton early Monday injured two people and damaged a Hampden Sheriff Department cruiser, State Police said.

Troopers responded to Blue Hills Parkway and Brush Hill Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. where the crash took place, Procopio said.

Procopio said three vehicles were involved: A 2011 BMW sedan operated by Fernandes, a 2018 Acura sedan operated by a 27-year-old man from Brockton, and a 2021 Ford Explorer that belongs to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

A preliminary investigation found that the BMW “failed to stop at a red traffic signal and crashed into the Ford before striking the Acura,” according to State Police.

The operator of the law enforcement SUV and the passenger of the BMW suffered minor injuries, Procopio said.

Milton Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Murphy said in a telephone interview that the fire department was on scene to provide initial care and first aid.

One person was taken to Boston Medical Center by Transformative Healthcare and another was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton also by Transformative Healthcare, Murphy said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.