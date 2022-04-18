Man killed in fatal rollover crash in Methuen

Upon police’s arrival, Raul Arias, 26, was found suffering from serious injuries, State Police said. Arias later died due to his injuries at the scene, officials said.

Troopers assigned to State Police-Andover responded at approximately 5:40 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 213 westbound prior to Route 93 in Methuen, officials said.

A Lawrence man was killed in a rollover crash on Route 213 in Methuen Monday morning, State Police said in a statement .

A preliminary investigation found that Arias was driving when his 2003 Jeep Liberty “came in contact with the guardrail to the left side of the roadway before rolling over,” State Police said. He was the only person in the vehicle, officials said.

“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash,” State Police said.

State Police said lane closures were in place until about 7:45 a.m. Methuen police, Methuen fire and EMS, the office of the chief medical examiner, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted State Police on the scene, officials said.

Members of Troop A of State Police with assistance from State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police’s Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the crash, officials said.

