Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting at Ruggles MBTA station

Transit Police are investigating after a man was shot at the Ruggles MBTA station on Monday evening, officials said.
MBTA Transit Police were called to Ruggles at 6:19 p.m. for a report of shots fired, the department said in a statement.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was discovered in the station’s lower busway suffering “from apparent gunshot wounds,” the statement said.
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
No arrests have been made, the statement said. An e-mail alert sent to the Northeastern University community said the “suspects were pursued away from campus.”
The Northeastern Police Department and the Boston Police Department are also involved in the investigation, the alert said.
No further information was immediately available.
