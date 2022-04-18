Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones had Easter brunch in Rhode Island

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and “their beautiful family” enjoyed Easter brunch on Sunday at traditional Greek restaurant Andrea’s Providence in Rhode Island’s capital, according to the owner, Philippe Maatouk.

Maatouk posted a photo of himself smiling next to Douglas on Facebook at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. The caption reads: “I had the pleasure of meeting Micheal Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their beautiful family as they enjoyed Easter brunch at one of our tables today!”

In 2019, Douglas, the son of late screen legend Kirk Douglas, received a pair of lifetime achievement awards at Boston University and the Coolidge Corner Theatre. He is best known for his roles in 1980s films such as “Romancing the Stone,” “Fatal Attraction,” and “Wall Street,” and in recent years he has headlined the Netflix series, “The Kominsky Method.”