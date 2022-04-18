Mother and 5-year-old daughter struck by vehicle in Worcester, child in critical condition

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter were struck by a vehicle in Worcester on Monday morning, and the child remained in critical condition later in the day, police said.
In a statement, Worcester police said they were called at 9:36 a.m. to the area of 91 Stafford St. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
“Upon arrival, Worcester Firefighters were medically assisting a 5-year-old girl, who had been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious,” the statement said. “The girl’s mother had also been struck, and was conscious but could not move.”
Police said the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition early Monday afternoon. The girl’s mother, police said, was also being treated for “serious injuries” at the hospital.
Advertisement
The statement said a preliminary investigation indicated the mother and daughter were trying to cross Stafford Street when a black SUV travelling northbound hit them. The driver stopped and witnesses helped the victims until first responders arrived, police said.
Police didn’t identify the victims or driver by name. It wasn’t clear if any criminal charges or citations were being issued.
“The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is currently investigating the crash,” police said. “More information will be released when it is available.”
Globe correspondent Matt Yan contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.