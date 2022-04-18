Mother and 5-year-old daughter struck by vehicle in Worcester, child in critical condition

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter were struck by a vehicle in Worcester on Monday morning, and the child remained in critical condition later in the day, police said.

In a statement, Worcester police said they were called at 9:36 a.m. to the area of 91 Stafford St. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

“Upon arrival, Worcester Firefighters were medically assisting a 5-year-old girl, who had been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious,” the statement said. “The girl’s mother had also been struck, and was conscious but could not move.”