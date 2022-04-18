Mother of five-year-old N.H. boy found dead in Mass. indicted on murder charge

Formella’s office said in a statement that a Hillsborough, N.H., County grand jury handed up indictments against Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, 35, with one count of first-degree murder for purposely causing her son’s death; one count of second degree murder for causing his death recklessly with extreme indifference to the value of human life; and three counts of tampering with witnesses.

The mother of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, whose body was found in a wooded area of Abington in October 2021, has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the case

Lewis was last seen at his home in Merrimack, N.H., within a month of his disappearance which was reported on Oct. 14, 2021, authorities have said.

Dauphinais “continues to be held without bail,” the statement said. “An arraignment will be scheduled in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District in Nashua.”

Jaye L. Rancourt, a lawyer for Dauphinais, said via email that her client denies wrongdoing.

“My client maintains her innocence in regards to these recent allegations,” Rancourt wrote.

Just four months before Elijah’s death, Dauphinais allegedly told a friend that she could no longer control the boy, compared him to serial killers, and said she wanted him “gone.”

Danielle Dauphinais, 35, complained to a childhood friend over text messages that Elijah Lewis, the fourth of her six children, had become unruly and untenable, according to screenshots of the conversation previously reviewed by the Globe.

“I call him the next Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer,” Dauphinais wrote. “It’s so sad but I have no connection with this child.”

“He’s been getting worse and worse,” Dauphinais added of her son, whose remains were found in Abington, Mass. on Oct. 23 following a frantic, 10-day search by law enforcement across at least five states.

The frank messages offered a disturbing glimpse into the final months of Elijah’s short and turbulent life, in which he was passed between parents in Arizona and New Hampshire and cared for by adults with a host of criminal and personal struggles.

The messages, sent through the Snapchat app between Dauphinais and Erika Wolfe, were shared with the Globe by Wolfe, who has known Dauphinais since both were teenagers in New Hampshire. Another friend of Dauphinais’s, Michelle O’Brien, confirmed that Wolfe had previously shared the messages.





