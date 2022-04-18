N.H. snowboarder rescued by helicopter

A National Guard helicopter rescued an injured backcountry snowboarder in northern New Hampshire who had fallen and struck some rocks, state Fish and Game conservation officers said.

The snowboarder, identified as Patrick McQuaide, 31, of Pelham, was on a solo trip Friday in an area called the Great Gulf in a ski run known as Turkey Shoot.

A backcountry skier, John Dwyer, 32, of Beverly, Massachusetts, saw McQuaide fall and skied toward him. There was no cellphone coverage, so he activated an emergency SOS switch on a tracking device, sending a message that McQuaide suffered serious injuries and was unable to walk.