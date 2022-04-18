Quincy woman charged with conducting loansharking operation at Encore Boston Harbor casino

A Quincy woman is facing charges that she allegedly ran a loansharking operation that preyed on troubled gamblers at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, according to the attorney general’s office.
Kimanh Le, 50, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston last week to 10 counts of usury and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records and Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, which is prosecuting the case. She was arrested at the casino on April 10, authorities said.
“Loan sharks operating inside of a casino provide usurious loans, targeting individuals who are problem gamblers, struggling financially or, for some reason, are unwilling to seek credit from legal sources,’' Healey’s office said in a statement on Friday.
Le was indicted on the charges by a statewide grand jury on March 31, the attorney general’s office said. According to court records, four cases against Le will be prosecuted in Middlesex, one in Norfolk and the remainder in the Suffolk courthouse, records show.
Le was also ordered by Superior Court Judge Michael Doolin to stay away from the Encore casino and any witnesses, records show.
According to prosecutors Le used cash or casino chips to loan money to gamblers at illegally high interest rates.
“She charged gamblers interest rates of five percent per day or ten percent per week, in violation of the Massachusetts usury laws capping annual interest on loans at 20 percent,’' prosecutors said in a statement. Le allegedly ran the operation out of the casino and in Suffolk and Norfolk counties, authorities said.
Multiple state agencies, including the Disabled Persons Protection Commission, along with several state and local law enforcement departments conducted the investigation that lead to Le’s arrest, officials said.
Le is due back in court June 24.
