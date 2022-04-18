Quincy woman charged with conducting loansharking operation at Encore Boston Harbor casino

A Quincy woman is facing charges that she allegedly ran a loansharking operation that preyed on troubled gamblers at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, according to the attorney general’s office.

Kimanh Le, 50, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston last week to 10 counts of usury and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records and Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, which is prosecuting the case. She was arrested at the casino on April 10, authorities said.

“Loan sharks operating inside of a casino provide usurious loans, targeting individuals who are problem gamblers, struggling financially or, for some reason, are unwilling to seek credit from legal sources,’' Healey’s office said in a statement on Friday.