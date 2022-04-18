RIPTA asks riders to keep wearing masks as it reviews judge’s ruling striking down mandate

The Biden administration most recently extended the mask mandate on public transportation until May 3 in light of rising cases in some parts of the country and a subvariant of the virus that causes COVID-19. On Monday, though, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle vacated the rule. According to the Associated Press and other media reports, the Biden administration itself said the rule wouldn’t be enforced for the time being as federal agencies figured out what to do next.

“We’re asking passengers to ‘Please continue to wear a mask on board while RIPTA reviews this ruling,’” spokeswoman Cristy Raposo Perry said in an email Monday evening.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is reviewing the impact of a judge’s decision Monday striking down the federal government’s mask mandate on public transportation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first put the order in place in January 2021. The rule applies to planes, buses, taxis, ride-hailing apps, airports, bus hubs and ferries, among other places. It is enforced by the Transportation Security Administration. When the CDC extended the order until May 3, RIPTA said it was “committed to following TSA guidelines.”

The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has also said it was reviewing the decision. United Airlines, for its part, said masks were no longer required on its flights.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

She also said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the CDC’s goals in fighting the virus are laudable.

The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.