Town of Narragansett isn’t letting Lighthouse Inn issue go

But some people in Narragansett are still ticked off that the state punted on all three proposals to redevelop the old Lighthouse Inn in the Port of Galilee. And they’re not letting it go.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was, Councilman Patrick Murray acknowledged, a little unusual. And that’s part of why he hesitated at first to vote for it.

“Usually we get the (records) requests – usually it’s people trying to bug us,” Murray said at a Town Council meeting Monday. “It’s a first where we’re trying to bug someone else.”

After a relatively sparse crowd at Town Hall still managed to throw their support behind the request, though, Murray eventually got on board, and the Town Council voted to start formally asking questions of the state agencies that were involved in the deal.

They will do so through an Access to Public Records Act request. The state law allows people, or institutions, to seek public records from public bodies. That can include local or state governments. The Town Council has now tasked its lawyer with drawing up such a request to send to the governor’s office, the Department of Environmental Management, and Rhode Island Commerce for records on the Lighthouse Inn deal.

The Lighthouse Inn, formerly known as the Dutch Inn, is situated across from the Block Island ferry on Great Island Road. But the hotel has been closed to everything except aggressive broods of seagulls for several years now. Instead the five-acre parcel is used for parking, much of it for the ferry. PRI X, a joint venture of Cranston-based Procaccianti Companies and Providence developer Joseph Paolino, runs the parking lots there. The same company had operated, and then closed, the hotel.

Some in Narragansett wanted to do more with the site than help send people on their way to somewhere else, and butted heads with PRI X, whose development plans they considered inadequate.

The state Department of Environmental Management last year asked developers to come forward with proposals to redevelop the old inn. The town of Narragansett, PRI X itself, and a company that wanted to build a fish processing plant put in their ideas. The town of Narragansett had proposed what it called a bold, ambitious and complex development, with a hotel, restaurant and even residential units. PRI X proposed a smaller hotel and some storefront space, a proposal that was smaller in scope but more realistic, as the company would have it, for the challenges in a busy commercial port.

Months behind schedule, the agency decided in March to not pick any of them, instead breaking up the site into smaller parcels. PRI X would continue to operate parking on some of the land – under a newly renegotiated lease – while the state would demolish the Lighthouse Inn and try again from scratch to find a developer.

DEM owns the land there, part of its stewardship of the Port of Galilee, a major east coast fishing hub and an important part of the state’s blue economy. PRI X has a lease from the state on the land, and owns the Lighthouse Inn building.

Those interconnections have helped lead to concerns locally that PRI X had an inside track. The company was originally going to make the decision jointly with the state, but the DEM said the state made the decision on its own because of the potential conflict. Some in Narragansett aren’t convinced everything was done right.

“We can at least show the state we have great concern about what they have done down in Galilee,” Ron Catanzaro, a town resident, said at Monday night’s council meeting. “We can gain a lot of information from those records.”

Councilwoman Ewa Dzwierzynski, who’s helped lead the town’s response to the Galilee development — and called the most recent events a sign of “blatant disrespect” from the state — pointed to the renegotiation of the PRI X lease as one potential pressure point. The lease still has to go before a state committee. Dzwierzynski wasn’t at Monday’s meeting, but put the item on the council’s agenda.

“Due to the questionable legality and legitimacy of the (request for proposals) process, it is important for the town to review all actions taken by interested parties pertaining to this process to determine if there are any substantive arguments the town might have to contest the renewal/change in the lease terms for PRI X,” Dzwierzynski wrote.