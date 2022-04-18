Ukrainian national Igor Krytsak finishes Boston Marathon

Earlier Monday, Krytsak had posted a video of himself apparently heading to the starting line in preparation for the race, wearing sunglasses and a shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Save Ukraine Now” on the front. He’s speaking in his native language in the roughly two-minute clip.

The tracker said Krytsak wore bib number 4936 and crossed the finish line at 1:25 p.m., for a time of 3:22:41.

Ukrainian national Igor Krytsak , who arrived in Massachusetts from his war-torn country over the weekend to run the Boston Marathon to call attention to the plight of his people, finished the race in a little over three hours and 20 minutes Monday, according to the Boston Athletic Association’s official online runner tracker .

Advertisement

For a brief moment on Sunday, the buzz around the Boston Marathon faded away as the 33-year-old Krytsak, fresh off the plane from Kyiv, stood silently at the Copley Square finish line holding his country’s flag. For the roughly five minutes he stood there, the war in his country was impossible to forget.

And, that, he explained Sunday, is exactly why he came to Boston.

“We need to show the world that this is not just a war in Ukraine,” said Krytsak. “There are thousands of us dying, yes, but this is a war that has implications for the world. Our people are protecting all people of the world.”

He said Sunday that he was granted an exemption by Ukraine’s government to leave the country for three days so he could run in Boston’s Marathon for the first time.

He flew in Saturday and will head home Monday. Men aren’t allowed to leave Ukraine right now — they’re expected to stay and fight with a territorial defense force or the Ukrainian army — but Krytsak has a point to prove.

Advertisement

People around the world can’t look away from his country’s bloody war with Russia, he said Sunday, adding that he would spend his run passing out fliers and wearing his country’s colors to ensure Marathon spectators don’t either.

He had also taken to Facebook to Sunday to elaborate on his decision to run the Boston Marathon.

“I’m running for little Ukraine, I’m running after those who run from BOMB, I’ll run for every millimeter of my native land... for every living and dead defender, for every granny, mom, girlfriend, sister, wife.... for every innocent child,” Krytsak wrote, according to an English translation, ending the posting with the hashtags #StopGenocide #stopwarinukraine #armukraine_now.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.