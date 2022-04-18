Wind and rain expected overnight in Eastern Mass., with snow in the Berkshires

Southeastern Massachusetts is expected to be hit with a windstorm and rain overnight heading into Tuesday, while snow is expected in the Berkshires after a day of sunshine for Marathon Monday, forecasters said.

Eastern Massachusetts will be under a wind advisory early Tuesday morning, with expected gusts of up to 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind advisory was issued for the Cape Cod area, with winds of up to 65 miles per hour in the forecast.

Boston may get gusts of up to 37 miles per hour, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout Tuesday, the weather service said.