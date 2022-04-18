Wind and rain expected overnight in Eastern Mass., with snow in the Berkshires

Southeastern Massachusetts is expected to be hit with a windstorm and rain overnight heading into Tuesday, while snow is expected in the Berkshires after a day of sunshine for Marathon Monday, forecasters said.
Eastern Massachusetts will be under a wind advisory early Tuesday morning, with expected gusts of up to 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind advisory was issued for the Cape Cod area, with winds of up to 65 miles per hour in the forecast.
Boston may get gusts of up to 37 miles per hour, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout Tuesday, the weather service said.
Some coastal flooding is expected along the shore overnight, with up to 6 inches of water possible in low-lying areas, according to the weather service.
As Eastern Massachusetts is pelted with rain, snow is expected in the west. A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Western Massachusetts around Berkshire County, with 2 to 3 inches of snow expected, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Norton.
Most of the rain is expected to pass through the state overnight before a foggy and windy Tuesday morning commute, Gaucher added.
“Folks may want to give themselves a little extra time out on the roadways, just because we will be dealing with some adverse weather conditions,” Gaucher said.
[12:30 PM] While we are basking in the sunshine today, our next precip maker has its sights set on southern New England tonight. Several headlines have been raised to account for high winds across Cape Cod, to winter weather in the Berkshires!#mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/c0nY2gkyJC— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 18, 2022
