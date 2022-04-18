Your up-to-date marathon weather forecast

As the marathon gets underway Monday and continues throughout the afternoon the weather will be nearly ideal. You can find all sorts of statistics about the weather during the Boston Marathon over the years. Temperatures have been higher than 90 degrees along the route. It has also snowed and been windy. April is one of those months where there’s almost any kind of weather possible, so it stands to reason that a variety of conditions will hit the marathon.

Who would have thought when the Boston Marathon concluded back in 2019 that the next time it would run in April would be 3 years later?

This year we begin with a cold Monday morning and frost over parts of the interior. Quickly the strong April sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid 50s inland and low 50s at the coast. Brilliant sunshine will grace the route from Hopkinton to Boston for most of the day, although clouds will start to increase in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system.

Highs Monday will reach the 50s in most of southern New England. (NOAA)

Headwinds and tailwinds can be a factor during the marathon, but this year winds are going to be light. There is likely going to be a bit of a sea breeze in the afternoon in Boston, however, it will be insignificant in terms of affecting the race. Spectators and runners alike should be aware that the sun is equivalent to Aug. 24 strength and that regardless of temperature, you can get quite burned.

A rainmaker moves through the area in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, pushing off into Canada by the evening hours after half-an-inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain has fallen. This storm will produce snow in the higher elevations of New York and part of Vermont. Had this system been offshore, it is likely even southern New England would have seen some snow.

A strong low brings a windswept rain to the area Monday night and early Tuesday. (TropicalTidbits)

Temperatures during that rain will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This will be the coolest day this week as sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs back to the upper 50s -- quite typical for this time of year. It gets even nicer for the second half of the week and this beautiful weather could continue right into the weekend with average to above-average temperatures.