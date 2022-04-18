Harvard, Boston Children’s study casts new light on COVID-19 inflammation

“We wanted to understand what distinguishes patients with mild versus severe COVID-19,” Dr. Judith Lieberman, professor of pediatrics at Boston Children’s, one of the leaders of the study, said in a statement. “We know that people with severe disease have elevated inflammatory markers, and that inflammation is at the root of disease severity. But we hadn’t known what triggers the inflammation.”

The study, published April 6 in the journal Nature , made the surprising finding that the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects and kills certain immune system cells in the blood and lungs, the medical school and hospital said in statements. As the cells die, they set off alarms for the immune system.

A study led by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital is offering new insight into why the virus that causes COVID-19 can sometimes trigger a storm of inflammation that results in severe, even fatal, illness.

Researchers found the virus can infect two types of immune “sentinel cells” that act as early responders to infection: monocytes in the blood and macrophages in the lungs. Once infected, the cells die. Researchers believe the cells die so quickly that the virus can’t take over and replicate itself. But in the process of dying, they release an explosion of inflammatory molecules, the researchers said.

Advertisement

The “inflammatory cell death ... aborts production of infectious virus but causes systemic inflammation that contributes to COVID-19 pathogenesis,” the study abstract said.

What happens is “like a little fire. It spreads and explodes and no fire extinguisher is capable of putting it out,” Lieberman told CNN.

The fact that monocytes and macrophages could even be infected with the virus was a surprise. Monocytes don’t carry ACE2 receptors, the well-known entry point for the virus, and macrophages have low amounts of ACE2, the statements said.

Advertisement

Researchers also believe the antibodies people create when they are infected by COVID-19 can actually worsen inflammation by helping the virus get into the monocytes, the statements said. They found the antibodies created from vaccination, however, didn’t appear to cause the same problem.

Donna Farber, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University who was not involved in the study, told CNN it was “really elegant. ... They actually put some pieces together that hadn’t been put together before.”

Malik Peiris, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, said in a news article in Nature accompanying the study that the study by the Boston researchers, as well as a preprint study from Yale, offered a plausible explanation for how severe COVID-19 progresses. “I don’t think it is the only or most important pathway, but it is certainly interesting,” he said.

Caroline Junqueira, Ângela Crespo, and Shahin Ranjbar in Boston Children’s Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine were co-first authors of the paper.

The team, which also included a number of co-authors, was led by Lieberman, Junqueira, and Dr. Michael Filbin at Massachusetts General Hospital.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.