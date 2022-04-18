Parents charged in Michigan school shooting seek lower bond

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teen who is accused of a fatal school shooting are asking a judge to lower their bond and help release them from jail.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to come up with $500,000 each to leave custody and await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

In a court filing, lawyers said the Crumbleys are not a risk to the public and would wear electronic monitoring devices. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear arguments Tuesday on a request to lower bond to $100,000 each.