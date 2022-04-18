fb-pixel Skip to main content

Parents charged in Michigan school shooting seek lower bond

By The Associated PressUpdated April 18, 2022, 53 minutes ago
Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley, parents of the alleged teen Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley who is charged with killing four people and wounding seven others, appeared in 6th Circuit Court for their pretrial hearing on March 22, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan.Bill Pugliano/Getty

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teen who is accused of a fatal school shooting are asking a judge to lower their bond and help release them from jail.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to come up with $500,000 each to leave custody and await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

In a court filing, lawyers said the Crumbleys are not a risk to the public and would wear electronic monitoring devices. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews will hear arguments Tuesday on a request to lower bond to $100,000 each.

Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week, is charged with murder and other crimes. Four students were killed and more were injured during a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

The parents are accused of failing to keep a gun secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress. They have pleaded not guilty.

“The Crumbleys were absolutely shocked parents who had no reason to foresee what would happen,” defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman wrote.

The Oakland County prosecutor’s office opposes a lower bond for the Crumbleys, noting that a similar request was denied by a judge in a lower court.

