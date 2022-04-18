A rising tally of lonely deaths on the streets

Two hundred eighty-seven homeless people took their last breath on the sidewalk, 24 died in alleys and 72 were found on the pavement, according to data from the county coroner. They were a small fraction of the thousands of homeless people across the country who die each year.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Their bodies were found on public benches, lying next to bike paths, crumpled under freeway overpasses, and stranded on the sun-drenched beach. Across Los Angeles County last year, the unsheltered died in record numbers, an average of five homeless deaths a day, most in plain view of the world around them.

“It’s like a wartime death toll in places where there is no war,” said Maria Raven, an emergency room doctor in San Francisco who cowrote a study about homeless deaths.

An epidemic of deaths on the streets of American cities has accelerated as the homeless population has aged and the cumulative toll of living and sleeping outdoors has shortened lives. The wider availability of fentanyl, a particularly fast-acting and dangerous drug, has been a major cause of the rising death toll, but many homeless people are dying young of treatable chronic illnesses such as heart disease.

More than ever, it has become deadly to be homeless in America, especially for men in their 50s and 60s, who typically make up the largest cohort of despair. In many cities, the number of homeless deaths doubled during the pandemic, a time when seeking medical care became more difficult, when housing costs continued to rise and when public health authorities were preoccupied with combating the coronavirus.

Austin, Texas. Denver. Indianapolis. Nashville, Tenn. Salt Lake City. These are some of the cities where officials and homeless advocates have said they have been alarmed by the rising number of deaths.

But the crisis is most acute in California, where about 1 in 4 of the nation’s 500,000 homeless people live.

The process of tallying homeless deaths is painstaking, involving the cross-referencing of homeless databases and death reports. But based on data from the handful of California’s 58 counties that report homeless deaths, experts said 4,800 is a conservative estimate for last year.

In Los Angeles County, the homeless population grew by 50 percent from 2015 to 2020. Homeless deaths have grown at a far faster rate, an increase of about 200 percent during the same period to nearly 2,000 deaths in the county last year.

“These are profoundly lonely deaths,” said David Modersbach, who led the first public study of homeless deaths in Alameda County across the bay from San Francisco.

In some cases, bodies are left undiscovered for hours. Others are unclaimed at the morgue despite efforts to reach family members. In San Francisco, where people sleeping in cardboard boxes, tents, and other makeshift shelters are a common sight, the body of a homeless man who died on a traffic median last spring lay for more than 12 hours before being retrieved. “Guy lay dead here & no one noticed,” said a cardboard sign left at the scene.

Those who sleep on the streets speak of the wear that it imposes on the body, of several untreated illnesses and of the loneliness of being surrounded by pedestrians who ignore you.

A study by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health found that homeless people are 35 times as likely as the general population to die of a drug or alcohol overdose. They are also four times as likely to die of heart disease, 16 times as likely to die in a car crash, 14 times as likely to be murdered, and eight times as likely to die of suicide.

California, flush with cash from pandemic budget surpluses, has poured record amounts of money into combating homelessness. Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $12 billion homelessness package last year that included funds to construct 42,000 new housing units.

Los Angeles County in 2017 voted overwhelmingly to raise its sales tax and generate a projected $3.5 billion over 10 years for homelessness programs. Since then, the county has housed 78,000 people.

Yet, county officials say they cannot keep up: Although 207 homeless people find housing every day, 227 people become homeless every day, the county calculates.

A key distinction among the homeless population today is the graying of the destitute.

Margot Kushel, a doctor specializing in homeless care, has tracked the rise of the average age of homeless people in the San Francisco Bay Area from their mid-30s three decades ago to their mid-50s today.

But even that rise in age does not tell the full story of their vulnerability, she said. Homeless people in their 50s are showing geriatric symptoms: difficulty dressing and bathing, visual and hearing problems, urinary incontinence.

“Poverty is very wearing on the body,” Kushel said. “Fifty is the new 75.”

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said he had seen a pattern of men being ill-equipped to handle “triggers” in life such as illness and losing a job or a spouse.

“As men get older, they tend to be less good at building and maintaining relationships,” he said. “When people do not have a safety net to catch them in the form of community and strong healthy relationships, it’s much more likely they end up struggling with substance-use disorders, with mental illness and homelessness.”

Ivan Perez, 53, is philosophical about what caused his life to go off the rails. His wife’s miscarriage and their marriage that fell apart. A marijuana habit that sank his career as a stockbroker. Prison time for an assault when he was high. Gambling.

“Being alone, you kind of have no excuses to say it’s my wife’s fault, it’s my mom’s fault, it’s society’s fault,” Perez said.

In recent months, he has slept on the streets in a tent near the North Hollywood subway station. The soundtrack to his life, he said, is the hissing of passing trucks next to his tent and the swoosh of street cleaners.

“There’s a certain posture that you take when you are homeless,” he said. “You lose your dignity.”

His goal, he said, was to live as long as his father, who died at 54 1/2. He is not far off.

Perez remembered the hopes he had when he was younger of becoming an actor or a playwright.

“I tried to do all the right things and it blew up in my face,” he said. “What a raw deal this life turned out to be.”