Second global COVID summit led by the White House set for May

Efforts to subsidize more global vaccinations stalled in the United States after lawmakers stripped $5 billion from a pandemic relief package that could come up for a Senate vote in the next few weeks.

The meeting, which was originally expected to be held in March, is now scheduled to take place virtually on May 12.

The White House announced Monday that it would cohost the second global COVID-19 summit next month, a gathering intended to build momentum for vaccine donations and for ending what the White House called the “acute phase” of the pandemic.

When lawmakers announced an agreement this month on the $10 billion coronavirus aid package, which is centered on domestic coronavirus testing, vaccination, and treatment, they turned away a push from the Biden administration and from some members of Congress to reinforce the nation’s global COVID-19 commitments, which some public health experts said were already lacking. Republicans had demanded that any new aid be financed in part by repurposing previously approved but unspent COVID-19 relief.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

That is likely to have broad consequences for efforts to eventually stamp out new variant-driven waves of the pandemic around the world, federal health officials have said. The Agency for International Development has warned that without more funds from Congress, the agency will probably have to curtail a new program to vaccinate more people in countries with low vaccine coverage.

Advertisement

In the United States, new reports of known virus cases have started rising again lately, as experts believe that new infections are increasingly being undercounted.

“The emergence and spread of new variants like Omicron have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling COVID-19 worldwide,” the White House said Monday in a statement announcing the May summit, which will also be hosted by Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal.

Global health experts are worried that the United States’ commitment to addressing the pandemic is waning as President Joe Biden’s attention has been consumed by other matters, notably the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Peter Maybarduk, director for access to medicines at advocacy group Public Citizen, called the summit “late and necessary,” and criticized the Biden White House for not fighting harder to get money from Congress for the global effort. He said the effort must go beyond vaccination, to expand access to testing and therapeutics in low- and middle-income nations.

“If you are going to solve a global pandemic, you need the wealthiest governments to really commit to it,” Maybarduk said. “And if you don’t have a highly prioritized US leadership, the world is going to stumble through it.”

About 16 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared with 80 percent of people in high-income and upper-middle-income countries, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. Production problems, export bans, and vaccine hoarding by wealthy nations have helped widen the gap.

The May summit will carry over themes from the first meeting, held in September, the White House said. Those themes include the logistical work of getting shots into arms; reaching high-risk groups with virus tests and treatments; building up more local and regional vaccine manufacturing capacity; and increasing the number of public health workers.

The lowest-income countries are getting more vaccine supplies than before, but health officials say that the doses may arrive on irregular schedules, making it difficult to organize vaccination campaigns, particularly when local health systems are short of staff, transportation, and storage facilities.

Advertisement

Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, who helped negotiate the pandemic relief package, said Sunday that the United States had millions of vaccine doses on hand that could be sent abroad before they expire.