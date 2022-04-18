White House Easter Egg Roll returns for the first time since 2019

The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the Easter Egg Roll in 2020 and 2021. But the event is back this year, as the outbreak of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths has eased.

Under rainy skies Monday, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted the first of some 30,000 kids and adults for an all-day event the first lady has dubbed the “egg-ucation roll.”

“This year we’re finally getting together again, and it’s so special,” the president told the guests gathered on the South Lawn for the celebration.

President Biden appeared and saluted with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

For the egg roll, the first lady, who is a community college professor, turned the South Lawn into a school community with a variety of educational stations.

“The determined spirit of education is what we wanted to honor in this Easter Egg Roll,” Jill Biden said in brief welcoming remarks.

People walked on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Monday during the White House Easter Egg Roll. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Besides the egg roll and an egg hunt, the event includes a schoolhouse activity area, a reading nook, a talent show, a place to teach about farming, a photo-taking station, a physical “egg-ucation” zone with an obstacle course, and a “cafetorium” where children will learn to make treats.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth were set to add a dash of celebrity splash to the “egg-stravaganza.”

More than two dozen costumed characters were on hand, including Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, the Racing Presidents mascots for the Washington Nationals of Major League Baseball, Rosita and Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street” and Snoopy and Charlie Brown, among others.

The event kicked off at around 7 a.m., with the first of five waves of people, including kids wearing their Easter best, streaming through the White House gates.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

Children took part in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty

Actress Kristin Chenoweth read a book to children during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images