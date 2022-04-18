Abolishing MBTA bus fares is about more than improving transit access

“I remember getting on and I thought I had a certain amount of money that I did not have,” she recalled at a recent press conference promoting Boston’s fare-free bus pilots. She remembers people digging into their pockets to help her cover the fare, and though she was grateful, she also remembers feeling “tremendous shame” in that moment. “I just needed to get to class,” she said. “And I took it on as if it was a moral or character flaw that I didn’t have the means.”

When US Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts was a student at Boston University, she relied on the bus to get to her classes and work. One bus ride in particular stuck with her.

It’s easy to hear stories like that and say that there is no shame in having insufficient funds on a Charlie Card. But the truth is that people are often made to feel embarrassed for not having enough money. One of the ways that poverty can be so disempowering is by imposing a deluge of daily indignities on a person — like being forced to ask a stranger for change or getting to work late because of unreliable public transit — while the majority of America embraces a pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps mentality that is itself based on myth.

That’s one reason (of many) Boston’s fare-free bus pilot is a great use of public funds. It’s a small experiment — one that should grow both in Boston and beyond — that provides an example of the role government ought to be playing in our daily lives.

On the surface, abolishing bus fares is about improving transit access and easing the financial burden of transportation on poor residents. But more than that, the fare-free bus program is about government taking a small step toward providing people with the dignity they deserve. No one should be denied a ride because they can’t afford it. No one should be made to feel ashamed for having to ask a bus driver to let them on. And no one should have to choose between paying for a bus fare or getting a couple of extra items at the grocery store.

Alberto Castro, a student at Roxbury Community College who took the 23 bus to speak at the press conference alongside Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu, and former mayor Kim Janey, told the three free-transit advocates how meaningful the suspension of bus fares has been for him. “I do work-study, and being a single dad — it’s hard,” he said, adding that he uses the bus to get to work and school and to take his kids to appointments. “I can’t put it into words how much it does a service.”

Wu said that Castro’s experience is an example of why fare-free transit is integral to providing a decent standard of living for residents. “What’s clear to me is that every little bit builds on itself. Every little bit that we can put back in people’s pockets is adding up quickly,” she said, adding that free transit means that people can make trips to work “without having to worry about how that will add up or take away from [their] ability to pay for food or medicine or rent. That is the ultimate goal here.”

Advertisement

What prompted the mayor to host the press conference was a city analysis on the 28 bus line since it became fare-free six months ago. And while the results seem promising at first glance — ridership is up, buses are onboarding faster, and a third of the route’s riders are saving some money — it’s still too early to make any sweeping determinations about how many minutes, dollars, and cents fare-free transit would save, or just how much it would stimulate the local economy.

As the pilot expands to more bus lines — which the mayor hopes to see in the near future, including ones that are cross-municipal between Boston and surrounding jurisdictions — this kind of data analysis will probably become a better measure of the success of fare-free transit, though still an imperfect one. In the end, the numbers will tell only part of the story. The rest will be told by people like Castro, whose daily life has tangibly improved since the city government decided to meet, even just partially, one basic need of his: the freedom to move in the city he calls home.

