Corporate greed creates untenable situation for flight attendants

Kudos to Katie Johnston for unveiling the real difficulties flight attendants face and the unsurprising need for illegal “crash pads” (“ ‘Crash pads’ serve need, flight attendants say,” Page A1, April 14). New hires, who make the equivalent of less than twice the federal minimum wage, are expected to be on call and available to fly on short notice. This is outrageous and sets up the inevitable necessity to find a cheap place to sleep near the airport. This must be addressed high up the industry food chain by “greedy airline executives” (as one union leader puts it), who should be pursuing development of legitimate, low-cost dorms for their employees.

I will never look at a flight attendant the same way again. To think that they are paid only when the airplane doors are closed is also outrageous, especially when one considers the current state of delays, which can be hours long.