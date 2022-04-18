I stayed at the party too long, or why I left the GOP

I wanted to believe the party would find its center, its moral compass again. That it would return to the party of ideas and fresh thinking it used to be. Instead, it plunged deeper into an abyss of vitriol, name-calling, and blatant authoritarianism when the Republican National Committee formally censured fellow Republicans for participating in the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. This move was so outside the bounds of the RNC’s authority and so outrageous that I knew what I had to do. It didn’t feel good, and I was steeped in sadness.

It wasn’t Jan. 6, 2021, that made me do it. It was Feb. 4, 2022. That day was the last straw. I left the Republican Party after 46 years.

Advertisement

In 1980 I was the youngest delegate from California at the Republican National Convention in Detroit. Like any young lover of politics, it was a dream come true. I did radio appearances and press interviews. I was pushed hard — how could any young woman support Ronald Reagan? How could I support a party that was against the Equal Rights Amendment? It was easy. The party welcomed me.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

I have never been a single-issue voter, and the GOP message at that time was about restoring pride in our country, implementing an economic policy to lift all boats for a more equitable America, and shrinking big government. It was a party that championed the cause of freedom and was staunchly anti-Communist. I went on to be a staffer on both Ronald Reagan-George H. W. Bush campaigns, worked in the Reagan White House, and worked on the 1992 Bush-Dan Quayle campaign. I went all-in for Mitt Romney on both of his runs for the presidency. I was deeply committed to the Republican Party.

Advertisement

I didn’t have to buy in to every policy or every opinion, but at the core, I believed in the decency of the party. It was a “big tent” party that allowed fiscal conservatives to sit side-by-side with social moderates and vice versa. It was exhilarating, and your political thinking could evolve and grow. No one insisted you tow any line other than your own. But your position had better be well thought out and respectfully argued.

There are many examples of the GOP taking on innovative ideas and leading with common sense for the common good. This year we will recognize two poignant anniversaries that were enacted by two Republican presidents. Ronald Reagan was the first president to issue an apology for interring 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry — mostly Americans — in internment camps in the West during World War II, an act that President Franklin Roosevelt signed into legislation 80 years ago. And 50 years ago, President Richard Nixon signed the Title IX federal civil rights legislation that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funding. And who can forget President George H. W. Bush’s championing of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, which affirmed rights for those with disabilities and made society more accessible?

Today, I feel confident any Republican who supported initiatives like these would be shouted down by members of their own party. Look what is happening to Republican members of Congress who are standing up for their independent ideals. They are representing what used to be at the core of the GOP: truth, integrity, and fearlessness in recognizing good and evil. It was the party that coined the phrase “evil empire” when referring to Russia and was a stalwart supporter of NATO.

Advertisement

It was the party that had the wit, the brains, and the courage to take on bold ideas and work across the aisle. Isn’t that the whole point? To do good work, hammer out bipartisan agreements that correct wrongs, and improve lives? Those days are over.

There were two surprises after I left the party. When I told several of my stalwart GOP friends what I had done, I learned many of them had done the same. Then, when I wrote a letter to the RNC explaining my reasons for removing my name from its rolls, I didn’t even get an auto-reply back. It was clear the RNC is fine with its diminishing membership and maybe glad to be rid of people like me. We really don’t belong anymore.

I will always take pride in having been a Republican when it was an aspirational party that welcomed new ideas and fostered debate within its ranks. My friends who have chosen to stay in the party cautioned me not to write anything because “they will come after you.” That caution said it all. Those remaining in the Republican Party are afraid. Standing up for what you think is right, if it is not in lockstep, is too dangerous and not worth the onslaught that might follow.

Advertisement

Maybe George Washington was right when he said political parties lead to “despotism,” “horrible atrocities,” and can “promote insurrection.” Maybe being registered as “no party preference” is the way to save the Republic.

Leslee Sherrill is an adviser at the University of Southern California.