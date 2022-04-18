Telehealth is an advance — insurers’ rules are posing a setback

As insurance plans evaluate how they will support telehealth going forward, it is imperative that they recognize that access to preventive care, to timely acute care, and, critically, to broadly defined chronic disease management, as suggested by the Massachusetts Division of Insurance, improves quality and cost for the Commonwealth (“On telehealth, confusion over coverage,” Page A1, April 12). Virtual care has become a lifeline for our most vulnerable patients and has opened up new opportunities for anyone who struggled to access in-person care before the public health crisis.

Some criteria being implemented by insurers include complicated rules seemingly designed to prevent overuse, such as denial of coverage if there are in-person interactions around the same time as the visit. These criteria are confusing and fail to recognize that the course of illness isn’t predictable. People need care when they need it.