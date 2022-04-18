After slow start, Milton baseball continues red-hot run with comeback victory over Catholic Memorial

No. 3 Milton (5-1) won for a fifth straight game after opening the season with a loss at No. 1 Austin Prep. No. 5 Catholic Memorial dropped to 3-2.

The Wildcats remained patient at the plate, working walks and stealing bases before Ryan Dexter tied the game with a single in the fifth. Greg Domineau followed with a go-ahead knock to center in the sixth, helping Milton plate five unanswered runs and secure a 5-3 win in West Roxbury.

There was no panic from the Milton baseball team after falling behind entering the third inning of Monday’s nonleague showdown at Catholic Memorial.

“CM’s a great team so I love that our guys were able to go down early, not shake, and battle back,” Milton coach Brendan Morrissey said. “We were able to get guys on base, be aggressive, and keep clawing back.”

While Milton roared back offensively, senior ace Charlie Walker (5 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 6 strikeouts) bounced back from a tough second inning to keep the Knights offense in check. The Northeastern commit earned the win before Brian Foley fired two shutout innings with five strikeouts for the save.

“Charlie grinded out a quality start and really kept us in the game during the middle innings,” Morrissey said. “He got better as he went along.”

With Milton down 3-0 in the third, Ryan Kelley and Jimmy Fallon started the inning with a pair of walks and scored on RBI hits from Shea Donovan and Owen McHugh. An inning later, Jack Finnegan led off with a single, stole second, and scored on Dexter’s single to tie the game, 3-3.

McHugh drew a one-out walk in the sixth, swiped second, and came around to score on a two-out line drive single by Domineau. Walker added insurance in the seventh with an RBI double.

“There’s no panic in our guys and we just stayed to it,” Morrissey said. “We’re playing good baseball right now and we’re a confident group.”

Catholic Memorial pitcher Drew Delucia (13) and catcher Curt Boyd celebrate an out at home plate during their game against Milton. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Bishop Feehan 11, Attleboro 1 — Sean Stephenson and Casey Hanewich each tripled, helping lift the Shamrocks (5-1) to a nonleague win.

Braintree 9, Duxbury 1 — After allowing a leadoff double, pitchers Jordan Gorham (5 innings, 8 strikeouts) and Josh Donovan (2 innings, 2 strikeouts) combined to retire 21 straight batters as the No. 7 Wamps (4-1) plated five runs in the first inning and cruised to the nonleague win.

Cohasset 7, Pembroke 6 — Collin Madden (4 strikeouts) went the distance on the hill and Luc Nivaud (3 for 4, 2 stolen bases) and Justin Appleby (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) paced the host Skippers (4-1) to the Brian F. O’Donnell Tournament championship.

Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Fairhaven 2 — Senior Sam Watts struck out six batters in a complete-game performance, powering the Falcons (2-1) to the South Coast Conference win.

Gloucester 6, Marblehead 3 — Emerson Marshall finished 2 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs, pacing the Fishermen (3-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Ipswich 4, Georgetown 0 — Senior Finn MacLennan pitched a shutout, leading the Tigers (1-3) to a Cape Ann League Baker Division win.

Lexington 3, Concord-Carlisle 2 — Drew Crowley pitched a complete game for the Minutemen (4-2) in the nonleague win.

Lynn Classical 2, Lynn English 1 — Senior pitcher Tyler Wilson struck out 14 while scattering two hits and walking three, leading the Rams (5-1) to a Greater Boston League win.

Peabody 2, Danvers 0 — Senior righthander Justin Powers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and needed just 71 pitches to fire a one-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Tanners (4-1) in the Northeastern Conference road win. Joey Raymond (2 for 3) delivered both RBIs.

Revere 3, Malden 2 — Dom Boudreau (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 12 strikeouts) allowed a pair of runs in the first before firing six shutout frames, and Giancarlo Miro knocked in the winning run in the fifth inning for the Patriots (4-2) in the Greater Boston League matchup.

Somerville 2, Everett 1 — Senior Matteus Anell (2 for 4) delivered the walkoff hit in the bottom of the eighth as the Highlanders (4-0) captured the Greater Boston League win. Senior Aidan O’Sullivan dominated on the mound, throwing seven no-hit innings with 16 strikeouts.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 13, Nashoba 0 — Nolan Puglisi fired five strong innings, only allowing one hit in the nonleague shutout for the Pioneers (3-1). Chris Pompei (3 for 3) drove in four and scored a run for the hosts.

Wakefield 4, Woburn 2 — Nick Knowles delivered a two-run double in the third inning to propel the visiting Warriors (3-3) to the Middlesex League win.

Wellesley 5, Plymouth South 2 — Gabe Albertson (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) and Tate Bannish (2 for 4, RBI) each doubled for the Raiders (3-2) in their nonleague win.

West Bridgewater 14, Tri-County 3 — Senior Nathan Razza struck out 15 over five innings, allowing just two hits and two unearned runs as the Wildcats (2-3) rolled to the Mayflower win.

Winchester 6, Tewksbury 5 — A two-RBI triple from Thomas Casey and a two-RBI double from Tommy Lampert lifted the Red and Black (4-3) over the Redmen in a nonleague game.

Xaverian 9, Walpole 3 — Senior center fielder Ty Longo smacked a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning, helping to lift the Hawks (2-4) to a nonleague win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Triton 20, Lowell 8 — Strong performances from Jared Leonard (6 goals, 4 assists) and Thomas Cahill (5 goals, assist) paced the Vikings (4-2) to a nonleague win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Central Catholic 11, Bishop Guertin 11 — Grace Lydon scored in the final moments of the nonleague contest to help Central Catholic (4-0-1) end the game in a tie.

Hamilton-Wenham 16, Bishop Fenwick 10 — Haley Hamilton’s seven goals led the Generals (2-3-0) in a nonleague win. Kara O’Shea (4 goals, assist), Riley Clarke (3 goals), and Stewart Bernard (2 goals) all had multi-point games.

Lowell 17, Lowell Catholic 11 — Tess Hollingsworth (7 goals) and Catherine Shanahan (5 goals, 2 assists) paced the attack as the Raiders (3-3) secured the nonleague home win.

Correspondents Emma Healy, Cam Kerry and Ethan McDowell contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.