Follow along live with the 2022 Boston Marathon

Oh, and the Red Sox play the Twins at 11:10 a.m.

For the first time since 2019, the race will be held on its traditional Patriots Day date. The 30,000 athletes will take to the course, setting off from Hopkinton and ending up on Boylston Street 26.2 miles later.

We’ll be sharing everything you need to know all day. Stay tuned for live updates on the elite men’s and women’s races, the wheelchair races, and the top para-athletes.

We’ll also follow all the storylines of the athletes taking to the course.

2022 Boston Marathon start times

Is COVID-19 concern creeping in? — 6:25 a.m.

By Mike Damiano and Kay Lazar

It is a rare thing in the pandemic age: a weekend of citywide celebrations in Boston. It will also be a big test of where we are — and where we’re going — with COVID.

Thirty thousand runners are converging on the city for today’s Boston Marathon, and spectators are expected to pack the bleachers and sidewalks along Boylston Street to cheer them on.

It has been three years since a proper Marathon weekend. (Last October’s race was a scaled-back, COVID-conscious affair.) It is also the first time since the pandemic began that the city’s springtime rituals will occur with a majority of the population vaccinated.

But as the city emerges from darker days, there is a hint of anxiety in the air. After a lull in COVID infections in the early spring, case counts and hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks, suggesting that a modest resurgence of the coronavirus may have begun. In Boston, positivity rates on COVID tests have nearly tripled since early March.

So, what comes next: a new crisis, or simply a new normal?

Read more here.

Start times for today’s races — 6:15 a.m.

The race is back to more typical start times and will have the usual wave starts. In 2021, runners were released on a rolling basis, based on bib numbers and qualifying times.

▪ 9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

▪ 9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair

▪ 9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos

▪ 9:37 a.m.: Elite men

▪ 9:45 a.m.: Elite women

▪ 9:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions

▪ 10 a.m.: Wave 1

▪ 10:25 a.m.: Wave 2

▪ 10:50 a.m.: Wave 3

▪ 11:15 a.m.: Wave 4

Do you know someone running? Click here to see when their wave takes off.

Good morning, and happy Marathon Monday! — 6:00 a.m.

Hello, and happy Patriots Day!

We’ll be offering live updates from the finish line, the start line, and everywhere in between.

