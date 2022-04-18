Browns Denzel Ward highest paid cornerback after five-year, $100.5 million extension

The Washington Commanders offered a robust public rebuttal of congressional testimony made by a former ticket salesman who claimed that the team skimmed revenue from ticket sales meant to be shared with the rest of the NFL and withheld security deposits from fans. In 102 pages of support documents sent to the Federal Trade Commission, the Commanders sought to disprove a series of allegations that Jason Friedman , who worked at the club for 24 years, made to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which since October has been looking into sexual harassment claims and assertions of a “hostile workplace culture” at the team.

Cleveland’s two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward agreed Monday to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the Browns, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Ward’s deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the 24-year-old has not yet signed the contract. The Browns begin their offseason program Tuesday. With a yearly average of $20.1 million, Ward will be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, surpassing the $20 million per year for Jalen Ramsey of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Ward has developed into one of the league’s premiere defensive backs — and one of Cleveland’s best players — in the four seasons since the Browns drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2018 out of Ohio State.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

HOCKEY

Kraken add Marshawn Lynch as a minority owner

The expansion Kraken announced Grammy winner Macklemore and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch are joining the minority investor group. The two are taking small stakes in the franchise but bringing big ideas about community engagement and outreach to go along with their financial commitment. One of the original members of Seattle’s ownership group was Hollywood filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer.

Advertisement

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with a player on the ice while on the bench Sunday night’s loss at Toronto. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the supplemental discipline. While sitting on the bench with about four minutes left in the third period, Barzal tugged at the jersey of Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and held on to him for a couple of seconds to obstruct him from following the play ... The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington’s 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday ... Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin had core muscle surgery, ending his second season as the team’s captain. The Red Wings say his recovery is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA Draft, hires agent

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft, and the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer is signing with an agent. Pippen announced his decision in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates, and professors. The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he tested his NBA draft stock a year ago before returning to play his junior season with the Commodores. Pippen was second in the SEC in scoring in his sophomore year, averaging 20.8 points, and improved to first this past season with 20.4 points a game.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Earthquakes fire Matias Almeyda after winless start

San Jose’s Matias Almeyda was fired in Major League Soccer’s first coaching change since the season’s start after the Earthquakes went winless in their first seven matches. Alex Covelo will become interim coach after serving as head coach for Earthquakes II in MLS Next Pro. His first game will be against Bay Cities in the US Open Cup on Tuesday ... Audios stolen from the Spanish soccer federation by hackers revealed Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué helped to negotiate a $25.9 million commission to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The federation changed the format of the Super Cup in 2020, creating a “Final Four” and moving the competition to Saudi Arabia as part of a deal that was reportedly worth 40 million euros per tournament for the federation ... Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda was sacked after failing to qualify the team for the World Cup in Qatar ... Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.



















