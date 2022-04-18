Bruins will be without three injured players until the weekend at least

Will the sharpshooting David Pastrnak be ready to rip on the power play? Not for the next couple of games, but perhaps by this weekend, hopefully by Round 1.

Who’ll be the pick as starting goalie on opening night? Yet to be answered.

One of the very few things clear for the Bruins at the moment is that they’re just two weeks away from the playoffs.

Is new defenseman Hampus Lindholm a go? Again, not for the next couple of games, and again, possibly by the weekend. The smooth-skating Swede hasn’t suited up in the playoffs since the spring of 2018.

“Teams are playing for keeps now,” said coach Bruce Cassidy Monday, prior to boarding an afternoon flight to St. Louis, where the Bruins Tuesday night will face the Blues. “We want to be one of those teams ready to go.”

Fresh from clinching a playoff spot with Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Penguins, the Bruins nonetheless are not ready for playoff prime time. Pastrnak, Lindholm and would-be No. 1 goaltender Linus Ullmark again missed practice Monday, and they were joined on the injured list by forward Jesper Froden, who was banged up late in Saturday’s win.

Ullmark, who took a puck to the face mask last Thursday, has not handled a shot since turning away eight attempts by the Senators in that first period.

Pastrnak hasn’t skated a shift in two weeks, not since appearing to aggravate an oblique muscle vs. the Blue Jackets April 4.

Lindholm, the prized pickup at the trade deadline, also has been down and out for a fortnight, exiting with what appeared to be a knee injury April 5 in Detroit.

None of those three will play in St. Louis or Pittsburgh (Thursday), but Cassidy remained hopeful that one or more could suit up this weekend, be it Saturday at home vs. the Rangers or Sunday night in their first visit to Montreal of the season.

“For them, it’s getting their game back in order — their timing, etc.” said Cassidy.

All three are essential personnel, and the loss of Patrnak on the man advantage has been particularly painful. The pooped-out power play went 0 for 2 Saturday and stands 0 for 25 over the last seven games.

It’s the longest, most futile dry spell of the season for the Bruins, and it’s without a doubt linked directly to the absence of Pastrnak, whose team-high total of 38 goals includes a team-high 14 on the power play.

The power play runs through Patrice Bergeron at his “bumper” spot, but it lives or dies around the threat of Pastrnak ripping his titanium-busting one-timers from the left circle. Without Pastrnak out there, defenses have succeeded in overloading on Bergeron, denying him the quick dishes or shots he orchestrates from the right circle.

In the seven games the power play has gone in deep hibernation, the Bruins have cobbled together 16 goals, one of them shorthanded and one in three-on-three overtime. Their record in those games: 3-4-0.

Pastrnak was the club’s top point producer in the ‘21 postseason (7-8—15 in 11 games). He scored five goals in the five games leading up to his recent injury. If he is back for Saturday’s matinee, he would have five games to get his shooting game back in sync in time for the playoffs.

Lindholm, a veteran of 589 NHL games, should need only a short time to get his legs ready. Cassidy would like to see him back over the weekend to pair with Charlie McAvoy on the No. 1 D unit. The two looked very comfortable together in Lindholm’s six-plus games here before getting injured.

Ullmark, like fellow stopper Jeremy Swayman, has never made a playoff start. Swayman’s 19 minutes of relief work for Tuukka Rask last spring is all the two can boast on their combined postseason résumés. Swayman looked solid Saturday, but Cassidy would like to have both stoppers with their games fully in order.

“So for him,” said Cassidy, referring to the injured Ullmark, “there’s going to be a lot of newness [in the playoffs]. He’ll want to be 100 percent in his own mind … and time will tell with that.”

Single-minded

Curtis Lazar, now with a career-high eight goals as a key component on the fourth line, likely will open Tuesday’s game as Pastrnak’s fill-in with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. “Hit the singles; singles are going to add up,” Lazar said of his offensive philosophy. “You don’t have to hit a home run every shift.” … Cassidy noted that Hall, in the absence of Pastrnak on the right side, has to be more mindful of taking shots. “Listen, it’s a better line with Pastrnak,” said Cassidy, “but you’re a good player and you have to drive the line. You have to become a little more of a shooter at times.” Hall’s career line — 244 goals and 407 assists — reflects his pass-first mentality. He is best when carrying the puck and building speed, forcing defenders to back off, and would be more of a goal-scoring threat if he identified and executed scoring chances for himself off the rush … The Blues have been a blistering 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, second only to the 10-0-0 Panthers.

New kids in town

College free agent signee Georgi Merkulov made his AHL debut over the weekend and picked up two assists for Providence in a 3-2 shootout win over Lehigh Valley. The ex-Buckeye forward also scored the lone Providence goal in the shootout. First-round 2019 pick Johnny Beecher (Michigan) and CFA signee Brandon Bussi (Western Michigan) also made their AHL debuts. Beecher was shut out in two games. Bussi, a 6-foot-5-inch goaltender, won both his starts … With Lazar moving up to a pricier neighborhood in the lineup, rookie Marc McLaughlin will fill his spot on the No. 4 line, joined by Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek … Bergeron is expected to play both nights, even with a playoff spot clinched, though he again took a maintenance day Monday … Swayman will make Tuesday’s start, backed by Providence calllup Troy Grosenick, ex- of Union College. Swayman hasn’t made back-to-back starts since wins over Montreal (March 21) and Tampa Bay (March 24).

