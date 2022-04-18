fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics’ Marcus Smart wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year; first guard honored since 1996

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated April 18, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Celtics guard Marcus Smart (right) was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1995-96 and the first Celtic to do so since Kevin Garnett took home the honor in 2007-08.

The Celtics had Payton, one of the game’s greatest-ever perimeter defenders who gave Smart his endorsement for the nod in early April, break the news to Smart at the Auerbach Center.

Smart was the lynchpin in the NBA’s stingiest defense this season as the Celtics posted a league-best 106.2 defensive rating.

“Definitely want to thank you guys, man, my coaching staff, my teammates,” Smart said in a video posted by the team to social media. “It’s not easy playing in this league full of guys like Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown], who score the ball the way they do, and getting the recognition on that defensive end trying to guard these guys every night. This is eight years, man, just trying to do what I do, you guys have allowed me to do that.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

