Chris Paul was ‘Classic Chris’ in Phoenix Suns’ Game 1 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans

Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter scoring display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-99, on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

He can also shoot it quite well, if needed.

“Classic Chris,” said Suns coach Monty Williams.

The top-seeded Suns needed Paul’s big finish despite dominating most of the game. The Pelicans shook off a slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third.

New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that’s when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2½ minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing. The ageless veteran, who will turn 37 later in these playoffs if the Suns advance far enough, became the oldest player in postseason history with a 30-point, 10-assist game.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Paul — a proud basketball junkie — said taking over a game is all about feel.

Advertisement

“It’s just reading the game,” Paul said. “We watch games all day, every day. We got to watch all the games yesterday. We watched the games today. We know in the playoffs, teams aren’t going to lay down.”

Paul has never won a championship, falling just short last year when the Suns lost to the Bucks in six games in the Finals. He’s fond of saying he never takes postseason basketball for granted and his 130th career playoff game was among his best.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Suns were 47-0 in the regular season when leading after three quarters. Now they’re 1-0 in the playoffs. Paul shot 12 for 16 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He scored 17 straight points for the Suns at one point in the fourth.

Advertisement

“That man’s a true competitor, a true winner,” said Suns guard Devin Booker. “He wants it that bad. You can see it in his demeanor, you can see it in his walk. It shouldn’t surprise anybody. He’s built for these moments.”

Booker — who finished with 25 points — hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession and the Suns never trailed, using a ferocious defensive effort to quickly take control. Phoenix led 53-34 by halftime, forcing the Pelicans into just 11 of 49 shooting (22%) before the break.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton was particularly dominant on the defensive end with four blocks, and had 21 points and nine rebounds. At one point in the third quarter, he swatted a shot from Jonas Valanciunas and turned toward the crowd, screaming as the fans returned a roar in approval.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points, but struggled with his shooting much of the night. He finished 9 of 25 from the field. Valanciunas added 18 points and 25 rebounds. Brandon Ingram scored 18 points.

The Pelicans had some good moments, particularly during their third quarter rally. It didn’t lead to a win, but it’s something they can build on for Game 2.

“We figured out a way to play,” said Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. “This is the playoffs and there are going to be ebbs and flows, ups and downs. We are in a chess match now.”

New Orleans made its surprise trip to the playoffs by winning two games in the play-in tournament, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 on Friday night.

Advertisement

That gave the Pelicans plenty of momentum, but the Suns had the fresh legs and it showed.

The Suns’ initial energy was impressive, particularly on the defensive end. They led by 16 at one point in the first quarter before settling for a 28-16 advantage going into the second.

Doncic out again for Mavs

Luka Doncic sat out again for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Utah Jazz, even though coach Jason Kidd said the young superstar guard is continuing to make progress in his recovery from a strained left calf.

Monday’s Game 2 comes eight days after Doncic got hurt in the regular-season finale.

The Mavericks lost, 99-93, in Game 1 against the Jazz on Saturday. Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Thursday night in Utah.

Doncic has resumed individual shooting, and even swished a half-court shot during the team’s walkthrough Monday morning.

Kidd didn’t elaborate before the game about what type of progress Doncic was making. The coach had said after the team’s morning walkthrough that the 23-year-old All-Star was “definitely going in the right direction” and doing more each day.

“As I’ve said from the start, he’s in a great place mentally. He’s been happy, he’s been joking,” Kidd said. “Sometimes, when you get hurt, you can get grumpy. If you’re older and you get hurt, you get grumpy. But he’s young. He’s doing everything he can do up to this point and hopefully he can play soon, but if he can’t play, we got to play without him.”

Advertisement

Raptors rookie sits out Game 2

Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes was ruled out for Monday night’s Game 2 of Toronto’s playoff series against Philadelphia because of an ankle injury, coach Nick Nurse said.

Barnes sprained his left ankle after 76ers center Joel Embiid stepped on his foot late in Sunday’s series-opening loss. Barnes, a finalist for Rookie of the Year, averaged 15.3 points in 74 games.

“I thought it was going to be bad,” Barnes said. “I hit the ground and was like, damn.”

Barnes said at shootaround he was, “Getting better each and every day.” Barnes did not reveal a timetable for his return.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Toronto.







