EMass boys’ volleyball: Central Catholic’s Ryan McShan headlines Players of the Week

Tevin Lout, Lowell — The senior posted 17 kills and 6 digs, helping the Raiders earn a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win vs. Haverhill.

Ryan McShan, Central Catholic — In a 3-2 win over Methuen, the senior led the Raiders to their first win of the season by racking up 25 kills, 20 service points, 5 aces and 5 blocks.

Jake Moser, Wayland — In Wayland’s big 3-2 victory against Winchester on Thursday, the senior totaled 30 assists and 10 kills.