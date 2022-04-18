fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Central Catholic’s Ryan McShan headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated April 18, 2022, 9 minutes ago

Tevin Lout, Lowell The senior posted 17 kills and 6 digs, helping the Raiders earn a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win vs. Haverhill.

Ryan McShan, Central Catholic — In a 3-2 win over Methuen, the senior led the Raiders to their first win of the season by racking up 25 kills, 20 service points, 5 aces and 5 blocks.

Jake Moser, Wayland In Wayland’s big 3-2 victory against Winchester on Thursday, the senior totaled 30 assists and 10 kills.

Jonathan Narsjo, O’Bryant With a career-high 22 kills, the junior spearheaded a comeback effort and a 3-2 victory for the Tigers vs. Malden.

Advertisement

Adrian Suarez, Greater Lawrence The senior compiled 35 assists, 16 points and 9 aces while leading the Reggies back from an 0-2 set deficit to win, 3-2, against Essex Tech.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video