Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir win elite races in 126th Boston Marathon

Jepchirchir and runner-up Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia were locked into a close battle throughout the finishing miles. Jepchirchir, the Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo and also the winner of the New York City Marathon in November, pulled ahead on Boylston Street and held off Yeshaneh by 4 seconds.

Chebet, of Kenya, finished in 2:06:51. Jepchirchir, also of Kenya, finished in 2:21:01.

Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir won the men’s and women’s elite races of the 126th Boston Marathon Monday on Patriots’ Day.

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei stayed with Jepchirchir and Yeshaneh until about the 23-mile mark before fading as Jepchirchir and Yeshaneh made it a two-woman race.

Jepchirchir told WBZ her “dream” was to run the Boston Marathon.

“I’m feeling great, I’m so happy,” Jepchirchir said in a postrace television interview. “I’m fulfilling my dreams, I’m feeling grateful and I’m still motivating myself. I can do more.”

It was the 50th anniversary of the first official field of women in the Boston Marathon. In 1972, eight women competed; in 2022, there were more than 14,000. The 2022 Boston Marathon was held a little more than six months after the 2021 edition, which was held in October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chebet’s margin of victory in the men’s race was considerably larger. He outraced Lawrence Cherono of Kenya by a full 30 seconds. Chebet won the Valencia Marathon in 2020 in 2:03:00, the world’s fastest time that year.

