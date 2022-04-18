Everett softball rolls over Somerville, gives coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo 300th career victory

On Monday morning, Poste-Schiavo earned her 300th career coaching victory in the Crimson Tide’s 21-1 five-inning Greater Boston League win over Somerville at Glendale Park.

Hired in 1998, she has guided the Crimson Tide to three Greater Boston League titles and 22 state tournament berths.

As a senior righthander in 1991, Stacy Poste-Schiavo won 21 games for the Everett softball team. She played two seasons at Merrimack and later returned to Everett to become a teacher and coach.

Senior captain Celeste Fuccillo pitched five hitless innings and Kristi Skane had three hits, including a home run, to lead Everett.

“We’re so happy for our coach. She’s taught me a lot,” said Fuccillo, whose mother, Andrea Bitto Fuccillo, played with Poste-Schiavo in high school. “I love our coaches. Now we just want to keep winning and go after the GBL championship.”

After receiving a special 300-win plaque and a celebratory cake from her players, Poste-Schiavo summed up her milestone.

“It’s nice, it’s a good feeling. I’m glad to get this win at home. I always wanted to come back to Everett and give back to my community,” Poste-Schiavo said.

She credited the youth softball organization in Everett for setting the foundation to her program’s’ success.

“The youth program has been really doing a great job teaching the skills, so we can just coach,” Poste-Schiavo said. “I also have to give credit to all my assistant coaches, my athletic directors, John DiBiaso and Tammy Turner, and my high school coach, John Nuzzolo.”

Her father, Al Poste, a longtime Little League coach in Everett, and her husband, Michael Schiavo, stood together behind the backstop at the game.

“Stacy was the first girl to ever hit a home run in Everett Little League,” Poste said. “It’s been a great run ever since. I am so proud of her and my two other daughters.”

Arlington 7, Mansfield 6 — Sophomore captain Natalia Fotopoulos was 3 for 4 at the plate and tossed 4⅔ innings in relief, yielding no earned runs for the Spy Ponders (5-0) in the nonleague win.

Austin Prep 4, Lynnfield 1 — Sophomore Juliana Iannabelli allowed three hits, two walks, and an unearned run while striking out 10, pacing the No. 18 Cougars (4-1) to a nonleague win. Senior Brianna Meroli notched two RBIs and sophomore Ava Intoppa was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Bishop Feehan 12, King Philip 3 — Haley Coupal finished 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored, and two RBIs, leading the No. 10 Shamrocks (2-1) to a nonleague win over top-ranked King Philip (5-1). Madi Narducci finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Case 14, Bourne 1 — Olivia Silva (3 for 3, 2 doubles), Brooke Orton (2 for 4, double), and Hailey Berube (2 for 4, home run) powered the visiting Cardinals (4-1) to the South Coast win.

Fairhaven 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1 — Jolie Ferro got a hit in the seventh inning and later scored the game-winning run, leading the Blue Devils (2-2) to a South Coast Conference win over the No. 6 Falcons (2-1).

Greater New Bedford 10, Old Rochester 2 — Madison Medeiros notched her sixth win of the season in the circle, striking out 15 while giving up two hits and two unearned runs, propelling the No. 13 Bears (7-0) to a South Coast Conference win. Kylee Caetano (4 for 4, home run, 5 RBIs), Ana Tsonis (2 for 4, home run, 2 RBIs), and Medeiros (2 RBIs) paced the offense for the Bears.

Lynn Classical 13, Lynn English 1 — Mekayla Poisson struck out 11 batters over 6 innings, allowing only 2 hits in the Greater Boston League win for the Rams (4-2).

Methuen 21, Andover 6 — Thyanais Santiago went 4 for 5 with a home run, three runs scored, and three RBIs, pacing the Rangers (3-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 win.

North Andover 9, Dracut 0 — Brigid Gaffny hurled a complete-game shutout, propelling the Scarlet Knights (3-3) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 victory.

Plymouth North 7, Plymouth South 2 — Arianna Durette struck out six in seven innings of work, leading the Eagles (4-0) to a Patriot League win. Marissa Durette clubbed a solo home run in the victory.

Saugus 12, Stoneham 0 — Freshman Taylor Deleidi threw a no-hitter in her first varsity start, striking out 13 while also going 2 for 2 with two RBIs in a nonleague win for the Sachems (2-2).

Seekonk 10, Wareham 1 — Jenna Klemp singled, doubled, and notched an RBI, helping the Warriors (4-2) to a South Coast Conference win.

Triton 8, Rockport 3 — Mallory Johnson surrendered only three hits, leading the Vikings (4-2) to a Cape Ann League victory. Reghan Haley, Skylar Colburn and Grace Romine each notched RBIs in the win.

Upper Cape 15, Avon 1 — Freshman Taysia Lopes hurled a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three, lifting the Rams (5-1) to a Mayflower Athletic win.

Woburn 9, Wakefield 3 — Brianna D’Arrigo clubbed a three-run homer and Morgan Barmash struck out 12, pacing the Tanners (5-1) to a Middlesex League win.

