Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schär capture Boston Marathon wheelchair races

He did that after Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, the reigning champion and heavy favorite, pulled out for medical reasons, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The 23-year-old Romanchuk led for 23 of the 26.2 miles, winning in 1:26:58, more than a minute off last year’s pace.

In the men’s wheelchair race of Monday’s Boston Marathon, Daniel Romanchuk took advantage of a late surprise to win for the second time.

“At first it was a shock,” Romanchuk told a TV reporter shortly after finishing. “I hope he recovers well. Praying for a fast recovery. A lot of things have been happening. But yeah, just hope he gets back to racing soon.”

Romanchuk beat second-place finisher Aaron Pike (1:32:49) by nearly six minutes.

Romanchuk, from the Baltimore suburbs, won Boston on his third try in 2019. At 20, he became the youngest men’s wheelchair winner, and the first American to win that race since 1993.

There was no doubt about the women’s wheelchair result.

Switzerland’s Manuela Schär left everyone in the dust, winning her fourth title in Boston. With a winning time of 1:41:08, she hardly seemed bothered moments after crossing the finish line.

“She doesn’t even seem out of breath,” said a commentator on the world feed.

In 2017, Schär set a women’s wheelchair course record and world record (1:28:17) when she won the first of her titles here (2019, 2021).

She finished 5:12 ahead of second-place Susannah Scaroni, from Illinois.

“This one feels special, and I don’t even know why,” said Schär, 37. “I’m just glad I’m back here and racing on a beautiful day.”

Schär, who won last October’s race by nearly 15 minutes, had a positive start. A few minutes in, a man on the course shouted to her, “Today’s your day.”

“Maybe he’s right,” she thought.

She passed several men’s wheelchair racers on her way to the finish, smiling broadly after crossing the line. It is her 15th major marathon title.

Both the men’s and women’s wheelchair winners earn a $62,500 prize.

















