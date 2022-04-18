Oakland places six more on COVID-19 list

Along with Lowrie, the A’s placed Austin Allen , Chad Pinder , A.J. Puk , Kirby Snead , and Lou Trivino on the list, where they joined outfielder Stephen Piscotty , who went on it Friday. Allen, Puk, and Snead were on the restricted list for Oakland’s weekend series in Toronto, and did not travel with the team, likely meaning they were unvaccinated and thus unable to enter Canada for the games.

Oakland placed six more players on its COVID-19 injured list before its Monday night game against Baltimore, among them former Red Sox Jed Lowrie , in the MLB season’s largest outbreak to date.

Mike Trout was out of the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Angels a day after the star center fielder was hit on his left hand by a pitch.

Advertisement

Team trainer Mike Frostad said an MRI was negative for a fracture and that Trout has a bruise. Frostad added Trout’s return to the lineup will depend on pain tolerance.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Manager Joe Maddon said Trout is considered day to day with the injury but wasn’t sure if he’d return during this series with the Houston Astros, which ends Wednesday. He had intimated after the injury that he would give his star Monday off as a precaution.

Trout said Sunday that when he first was hit, he thought he broke the hand. He had trouble seeing Spencer Patton’s pitch in the shadows at Texas and lowered his hands into the path of the ball to protect his midsection.

Suzuki, Ramírez score weekly nods

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Guardians third baseman José Ramírez were named NL and AL Players of the Week. The first-year player from Japan went 7-for-17 (.412) with three homers, two doubles, five RBIs, five walks and a 1.604 OPS in his first full week in the majors.

Ramírez, meanwhile, hit .478 (11-for-23) with two homers, 11 RBIs and a 1.432 OPS. He finalized a seven-year extension to stay in Cleveland on Thursday.

Advertisement

San Diego’s Allen looking at long layoff

San Diego reliever Austin Allen is being shut down for at least six weeks with a forearm strain, the team announced, with the 30-year-old likely headed to the 60-day injured list as he aims to avoid Tommy John surgery. He was placed on the 10-day IL last week after appearing in just two games to begin the year . . . Jake Arrieta, the 2015 National League Cy Young winner and a key part of the Cubs’ championship victory in 2016, told Barstool Sports he is retiring. “I haven’t signed the papers, man, but I’m done. It’s time for me to step away from the game,” he said. The 36-year-old went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA last season, splitting time between the Cubs and San Diego, and had a 3.98 ERA in 12 big-league seasons and 285 appearances . . . Lefty reliever Tony Watson, 36, told The Athletic he is retiring after 11 seasons and a major-league record 246 holds. Watson spent nearly seven of his 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, making his lone All-Star appearance in 2014. He also pitched for the Dodgers, Giants, and Angels . . . Houston activated Yordan Álvarez from the COVID-19 injured list, making room by moving starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day injured list . . . Tampa Bay scratched star shortstop Wander Franco about an hour before its game against the Cubs due to right quadriceps tightness. Franco was relegated to designated hitter duty on Saturday, and temperatures in Chicago for Monday’s game were in the 30s . . . Three games were postponed Monday: The White Sox game at Cleveland, Arizona’s game at Washington, and San Francisco’s game at the New York Mets. The latter two were rescheduled as part of doubleheaders on Tuesday — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ‘21 amid rules changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but did away with the shortened games for this season. The Cleveland-Chicago was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 12.