Patriots Day baseball: Emotional start on tap for Rich Hill as Red Sox wrap up series vs. Twins

It will be the first time since 2019 that the Red Sox have played a Patriots Day game because the pandemic disrupted the schedule the past two years. Monday’s 11:10 a.m. start should mean fans leaving the ballgame in the mid-afternoon will have the opportunity to walk over to Kenmore Square to watch the Boston Marathon, which begins just after 9 a.m. Runners are expected to pass through Kenmore until the early evening.

The Red Sox have won two straight, and four of their last five, to pull above .500 for the first time this season as they wrap up their four-game set vs. Minnesota on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Rich Hill, who lives in Milton, will be the starting pitcher for the Red Sox on Monday. His father, Lloyd Hill Sr., passed away Friday at the age of 94. Hill Sr. ran in 37 Boston Marathons, and his son will get his second start of the year on Marathon Monday.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s in a good place,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Rich Hill. “Obviously, you know, thoughts and prayers with his family. It’s tough, but he’s in a good place. He’s going to go out there and pitch. I know it means a lot to him, his family, and to us.”

Hill went 4⅓ innings in his start against the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing five hits and three earned runs, though those were at least in part due to some sloppy play behind him.

“It’s going to be a great day,” Hill told the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune. “A lot of symbolism that day for him.”

Lineups

TWINS (3-6): TBA

Pitching: RHP Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

RED SOX (5-4): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Time: 11:10 a.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Hill: Carlos Correa 0-4, Gary Sánchez 1-4, Gio Urshela 0-5

Advertisement

Red Sox vs. Bundy: Christian Arroyo 0-0, Xander Bogaerts 12-36, Jackie Bradley Jr. 8-30, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 5-20, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 4-20, Kevin Plawecki 1-7, Travis Shaw 4-8, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 6-23

Stat of the day: Monday will mark Hill’s first start against the Twins in his 18-year major-league career.

Notes: The Red Sox have scored 30 runs in their last five games, winning four of them. ... Bundy was outstanding in his debut April 12 against Seattle, allowing just one hit and striking out two over five shutout innings. Manager Rocco Baldelli called it a “masterful” start. “He’s amazing,” infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez said following Bundy’s first start. ‘It’s kind of crazy, because he throws too hard. I don’t want to face him.” ... In 20 games (15 starts) against the Red Sox, Bundy is 3-9 with a 5.58 ERA ... The Twins have been held to one run or no runs in back-to-back games for the first time since last Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Previous Globe reporting by Julian McWilliams and information from Stats, Inc., was used in this report.