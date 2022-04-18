fb-pixel Skip to main content
Baseball

Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, two staff members, test positive for COVID-19

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 18, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Kevin Plawecki is in his third season with the Red Sox.Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Catcher Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox staff members tested positive for COVID-19, manager Alex Cora said prior to Monday morning’s series finale with the Twins. Plawecki is fully vaccinated.

Many Sox staff members were wearing masks inside the clubhouse Monday, something that’s not a mandate for those individuals. Players also aren’t required to wear masks, but Plawecki showed up to Fenway Park with a mask on as well. He changed into his Red Sox gear before leaving the clubhouse for some time. Plawecki then returned and immediately changed back into his street clothes and left Fenway Park.

“I’m not going to be concerned about stuff I can’t control,” Cora said. “We went through the whole protocol. There were a few close contacts. They got tested. They’re good. So we live today and we’ll see what happens.”

Advertisement

Plawecki could miss up to 10 days. But if he presents two negative PCR tests, has no fever, and receives approval from the joint COVID medical committee, he could return sooner.

WooSox catcher Connor Wong was called up to take Plawecki’s spot on the roster.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video