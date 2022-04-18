Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, two staff members, test positive for COVID-19

Catcher Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox staff members tested positive for COVID-19, manager Alex Cora said prior to Monday morning’s series finale with the Twins. Plawecki is fully vaccinated.

Many Sox staff members were wearing masks inside the clubhouse Monday, something that’s not a mandate for those individuals. Players also aren’t required to wear masks, but Plawecki showed up to Fenway Park with a mask on as well. He changed into his Red Sox gear before leaving the clubhouse for some time. Plawecki then returned and immediately changed back into his street clothes and left Fenway Park.

“I’m not going to be concerned about stuff I can’t control,” Cora said. “We went through the whole protocol. There were a few close contacts. They got tested. They’re good. So we live today and we’ll see what happens.”