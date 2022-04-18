Red Sox have to settle for series split as Twins take the finale

Sleepy offense early on defined the Red Sox in Monday’s 8-3 loss to the Twins that resulted in a split of the four-game series at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaert’s single in the first inning off Twins starter Dylan Bundy marked the Sox’ only baserunner until the fifth. Following the Bogaerts single, Bundy retired the next 10 batters he faced. He had hitters late on a fastball that topped out at only 91 miles per hour.

The Twins pounced on Rich Hill early. Carlos Correa, who came into Monday 0 for 11 with six strikeouts, lined a one-out single to center field in the first. With two outs, Kyle Garlick drilled a 3-and-1 fastball over the Green Monster, giving his club a 2-0 lead.