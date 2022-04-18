See photos of some of the best signs along the Boston Marathon route

The runners on the Boston Marathon’s course weren’t the only ones bringing their A-game on Monday.
The marathon was held on Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019, and with its return to spring came the crowds along the route — and their homemade signs.
From Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay, spectators came prepared with posters that included messages ranging from encouraging to punny to playful.
Here’s a look at some of the signs spotted along the 26.2 mile course.
Happy Marathon Monday to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/1AcjKVTIpN— Brendan Kearney (@BrendanJKearney) April 18, 2022
My children finished their signs last night! They are excited to cheer for me, and for all the runners. It is going to be a gorgeous Spring day for today’s race- I can’t imagine a better way to welcome the magic of the #BostonMarathon back to #PatriotsDay! #Boston126 @elliefund pic.twitter.com/he9fzrNBbF— Amy Comander MD, DipABLM (@DrAmyComander) April 18, 2022
Spencer The Golden Retriever Returns To Support Runners Along Boston Marathon Course https://t.co/XTZS25QZ5m pic.twitter.com/ukdJdD6Xn1— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 18, 2022
