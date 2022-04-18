fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos of some of the best signs along the Boston Marathon route

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated April 18, 2022, 1 hour ago
People displayed signs and cheered in front of Wellesley College, in Wellesley, Mass., as a runner passed during the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday.Steven Senne/Associated Press

The runners on the Boston Marathon’s course weren’t the only ones bringing their A-game on Monday.

The marathon was held on Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019, and with its return to spring came the crowds along the route — and their homemade signs.

From Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay, spectators came prepared with posters that included messages ranging from encouraging to punny to playful.

Here’s a look at some of the signs spotted along the 26.2 mile course.

Spectators watched and cheered as runners reached the beginning of Heartbreak Hill during the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Signs were hung on the fence at the beginning of Heartbreak Hill during the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Runners in the 126th Boston Marathon pass a supporter holding a sign honoring the 50th anniversary of women's participation.Mary Schwalm/Associated Press
People cheered in front of Wellesley College as a runner passed during the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. Steven Senne/Associated Press
Along the Boston Marathon course at Wellesley College, the students cheered for the runners. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Along the Boston Marathon course at Wellesley College, the students cheered for the runners. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Along the Boston Marathon course at Wellesley College, students cheered for the runners. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Along the Boston Marathon course at Wellesley College, the students cheered for the runners. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Along the Boston Marathon course at Wellesley College, the students cheered for the runners. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

