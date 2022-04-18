Tom Brady to team up with Aaron Rodgers in next installment of ‘The Match’

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will team up with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the next installment of the made-for-TV golf event known as “The Match.”
Veterans Brady and Rodgers will take on a pair of rising NFL stars in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The event will be 12 holes, and all of the players will wear microphones throughout the broadcast.
Brady is 44, and Rodgers, the 2021 NFL MVP, is 38. Mahomes is 26 and Allen is 25.
Brady and pro golfer Phil Mickelson lost to pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in the 2021 installment of “The Match.” In 2020, Brady and Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.
Advertisement
According to Golf.com, Brady and Allen have 8.1 handicaps via the USGA’s official handicapping system, and Rodgers is a 4.6. The website said also that “Mahomes does not have an official handicap, but he is reported to have a 7.7 index.”