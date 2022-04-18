Tom Brady to team up with Aaron Rodgers in next installment of ‘The Match’

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will team up with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the next installment of the made-for-TV golf event known as “The Match.”

Veterans Brady and Rodgers will take on a pair of rising NFL stars in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The event will be 12 holes, and all of the players will wear microphones throughout the broadcast.

Brady is 44, and Rodgers, the 2021 NFL MVP, is 38. Mahomes is 26 and Allen is 25.