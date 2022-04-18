On Monday, these women trailblazers will be at the Boston Marathon to celebrate one of their own

Shortly after she began, race director Jock Semple and Marathon chairman Will Cloney charged toward her on the course and tried to pull her off track.

It was the 1967 Boston Marathon. A 20-year-old Syracuse University student entered under the name K. Switzer, and wore her sweatshirt hood over her head at the race’s start.

The picture is iconic. A woman, dressed in all gray and wearing a No. 261 bib, her dark blond hair cut in a bob, is in the middle of a crowd of runners. A man approaches and puts his hands on her, trying to force her off the course.

Advertisement

The men surrounding her — her teammates at Syracuse — fended the officials off.

Jock Semple tries to pull Kathy Switzer off course at the 1967 Boston Marathon. Boston Herald-Traveler Photo Morgue/Boston Public Library

K. Switzer — better known as Kathrine — went on to become the first woman to complete the Boston Marathon as a registered participant, five years before the race had an official women’s field.

Now, 50 years after that first official field, women make up nearly half the participants. In 2022, the Boston Athletic Association is celebrating the women who paved the way for thousands in the world’s oldest annual marathon.

It wasn’t until 1972 that the BAA allowed women to officially enter the race. Eight finished, led by winner Nina Kuscsik.

Seven of the eight women who ran in the first official field are pictured before the race in 1972 (from left): Nina Kuscsik (who won the inaugural race), Kathrine Switzer Miller, Elaine Pedersen, Ginny Collins, Pat Barrett, Frances Morrison, and Sara Mae Berman. Handout

“Back in the day, we were told your uteruses would fall out, that you’d be unable to bear children, that you would not survive the event, like it was too much for our little bodies to do,” said Val Rogosheske. “I never felt like I had to have fortitude to challenge that because I knew in my bones it wasn’t true.”

Rogosheske will run the 2022 marathon alongside her daughters and granddaughter. Watching along the course will be four of her peers from that first run: Pat Barrett, Sara Mae Berman, Kuscsik, and Switzer.

Advertisement

“Standing on the start line 50 years ago with the other seven women, there was a spark of excitement in the air, and I remember all of us knowing that no one was going to drop out, no one was going to walk,” Rogosheske said. “I think over the years the importance of that day has grown in my mind.”

Rogosheske credited the work put in by runners like Switzer, Berman, and Bobby Lou Gibb, who finished as an unregistered participant in 1966.

Gibb didn’t begin at the start in 1967, according to Globe archives, sneaking in shortly after to avoid detection. And she didn’t end at the finish — because Cloney got to her, too, pulling her off as she was about to cross.

“I am hurt to think that an American girl would go where she is not wanted,” Cloney said of Gibb after the race.

But one runner quoted in the Globe’s coverage of the 1967 race had his own idea of why officials were so dead-set on sticking to the rules that prevented women from competing.

“You know why they’re throwing her off?” he asked. “Because there’s 500 men out there who can’t beat her.”

Here are more photos of the first women’s field in the 1972 Boston Marathon:

Sara Mae Berman runs in the 1972 marathon. GLOBE STAFF/Frank O'Brien

Nina Kuscsik runs through Kenmore Square en route to becoming the first winner of the first official women's field in 1972. Goshtigian, Dan Globe photo

Kathrine Switzer Miller fixes her hair while running through Ashland. O'Brien, Frank Globe photo

Nina Kuscsik is all on her own while running in 1972. Joseph Dennehy, Globe Staff

Olavi Suomalainen (left) and Nina Kuscik were the winners of the 1972 Boston Marathon. Boston Herald-Traveler Photo Morgue/Boston Public Library





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.