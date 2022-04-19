Stealth powerhouse makes ‘Minx’ compelling viewing

The show works beautifully, in the way “GLOW” did, and a lot of the success has to do with the casting, specifically Jake Johnson as the porn publisher, Doug Renetti. I couldn’t quite imagine Johnson, who broke through as the forever-coming-of-age Nick on “New Girl,” as a somewhat sleazy but successful adult businessman. But the minute he shows up, wearing bell bottoms and hip, unbuttoned shirts, it all made sense.

I like a lot about “Minx,” the breezy HBO Max comedy about the start of the (fictional) first erotic magazine for women in the 1970s. Created by Ellen Rapoport, the half-hour show gives us the ups and downs and, ultimately, fruitful compromises of the porn publisher and the sincere, inexperienced feminist editor as they fight to create the magazine together. Go watch it; the whole first season is now available.

Advertisement

He’s just right in the role, and he carries the show effortlessly with Ophelia Lovibond as editor Joyce. Doug is a really good guy, with a moral code, but he can be sleazy — surgically so — when needed. He wants to make Minx work, and, an opportunist to the bottom of his capitalist soul, he’ll do what he needs to do.

Johnson brings his usual laidback demeanor to Doug, but he adds in some hidden ambition and savvy. Driven by a fear of failure, a need to prove he’s the real deal, and irritation that people look down on porn publishing, Doug is a stealth powerhouse. “Minx” doubles as a workplace comedy, with Doug as the boss who always knows how to solve problems. He believes in Joyce, even though she’s naïve and overly intellectual, and he finds ways to maximize her gifts. He likes her from the start, aware that, like another TV character from years ago, she has plenty of spunk.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.