Former eBay security director to plead guilty to cyberstalking

Former eBay Inc. security director Jim Baugh will plead guilty to running a bizarre 2019 cyberstalking campaign against a couple who ran a website critical of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Baugh had been scheduled to face trial in late May. In a court filing on Tuesday, his defense attorney, William Fick, asked a federal judge in Boston to allow Baugh to change his plea via videoconference.

Five other former eBay employees have already admitted to roles in a cross-country campaign designed to intimidate Ina and David Steiner of Natick, Mass. Several were expected to testify against Baugh. Another eBay employee, former global resiliency director David Harville is scheduled to face trial in May.