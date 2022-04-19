Netflix posts first-ever subscriber loss

Netflix’s video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, deepening troubles that have been mounting since enjoying a surge from a captive audience locked down during the pandemic’s early stages. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday. That was far worse than a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers forecast by Netflix management. The results caused its shares to plunge 25 percent in after-hours trading. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

IBM revenue up on demand for hybrid-cloud products

IBM reported sales that topped analysts’ estimates on strong demand for its hybrid-cloud offerings, signaling continued momentum for its transition to a business fueled by cloud-based software and consulting. First-quarter revenue rose 7.7 percent to $14.2 billion, compared with analysts’ average projection of $13.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The sales results and comparison exclude much of IBM’s legacy infrastructure services unit, which was spun off in November into a new company called Kyndryl. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

MORTGAGES

Advertisement

Better.com’s layoffs continue

The mortgage lender Better.com announced another round of layoffs Tuesday after cutting roughly 900 people late last year in a mass firing over Zoom that drew swift backlash. Better.com was one of the pandemic’s early business winners, quadrupling in size when mortgage rates were low — but it has become better known for bungling its approach to downsizing. The company spurred an outcry for firing 900 workers on Zoom in December, and again in March, when roughly 3,000 employees were laid off. It erroneously deposited severance payments into some workers’ accounts before notifying them that they were being fired. During its latest round of layoffs, Better.com pointed to turbulence in the housing market as a reason for the contraction. The company has not said how many employees were included in the cuts, or disclosed the total number of people it will employ after this downsizing. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

J & J cuts forecast, suspends guidance on COVID vaccine sales

Johnson & Johnson cut its annual profit forecast as pharmaceutical sales missed expectations and suspended its guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sales because of unclear demand and global supply surplus. Adjusted earnings for 2022 will be $10.15 to $10.35 a share, the company said Tuesday in a statement, down from an earlier range of $10.40 to $10.60. J&J’s drug business generated $12.9 billion in first-quarter sales, missing the $13.5 billion average estimate. While it remains the company’s strongest growth driver, the performance portends poorly what’s expected to be its profit engine after it splits off the consumer division. Among the sore spots were COVID vaccine sales of $457 million in the first quarter; Wall Street analysts, had estimated $784.7 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

Walmart to fuel worklifts with green hydrogen

Plug Power’s bid to become a major supplier of carbon-free hydrogen just won the backing of one of the company’s oldest customers: Walmart. The commerce giant has agreed to buy so-called green hydrogen from Plug to fuel the forklifts operating across its vast network of facilities and distribution centers. The deal, which will supply Walmart with up to 20 tons per day to fuel as many as 9,500 lift trucks, is a step toward the retailer’s goals of eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

UKRAINE

Stellantis to shutter van factory in Russia

Stellantis is halting output at its van factory near Moscow, joining a long list of industrial companies stopping production in Russia over the war in Ukraine. The maker of Jeep, Peugeot, and Fiat vehicles is idling the site, which has been operating at a low level for weeks as parts supplies dried up. It is one of the last functioning automotive factories in the country. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Factories resuming production in northern China

Car and auto-parts factories in China are gradually getting underway again as COVID-enforced lockdowns in the country’s northeastern Liaoning and Jilin provinces ease. BMW has resumed full production at its two plants in Shenyang in Liaoning after an almost monthlong shutdown, the company said in a statement Tuesday, while Robert Bosch GmbH, the world’s biggest auto-parts maker, said its components factory in Jilin’s provincial capital Changchun reopened last week. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOTELS

Business travel still has not recovered

Business travel revenue for the US hotel industry is expected to fall some $20.7 billion short of pre-pandemic levels this year, after an estimated $108 billion decline over 2020 and 2021, according to a study released Tuesday. The report from American Hotel & Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs projects that hotel business travel revenue will remain 23 percent down from 2019 by the end of this year. Leisure travel, by contrast, is expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months. In five big metro markets — New York City, San Francisco, San Jose, Washington, D.C., and Chicago — the shortfall is expected to be around 50 percent or more. In New York’s case, that translates into a loss of $2.5 billion for the local economy. The AHLA report projects that business travel won’t fully recover until 2024. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MEDIA

Kahn to become new editor of New York Times

Joseph F. Kahn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning China correspondent who rose to lead the international desk of The New York Times, and then as managing editor helped steer the newspaper into the digital era, has been selected to be the Times’ next executive editor, the top newsroom job. Kahn, 57, currently the No. 2-ranking editor at the Times, will take on one of the most powerful positions in American media and the global news business. He is to succeed Dean Baquet, whose eight-year tenure is expected to conclude in June. In elevating Kahn, publisher A.G. Sulzberger chose a veteran journalist steeped in the values of traditional newspaper reporting and editing to lead an institution undergoing enormous change. After decades devoted to the “daily miracle” of the print edition, the Times is focused on a digital future and competing for audiences around the world. — NEW YORK TIMES

REAL ESTATE

Renters priced out of the housing market

Double-digit rent increases in the past year make many renters long to lock in their housing costs by buying a home. But a recent analysis by Porch, a home services platform, found that 61 percent of renters can’t afford to a buy a home in their city. High rents also make it difficult for tenants to save more to buy in the future. Porch’s researchers found that the average home in the US costs seven times the average national household income. In 13 metro areas, 10 of which are in California, at least 90 percent of renters are priced out of owning a home. The three metro areas outside of California are Cape Cod, Hawaii, and Boulder, Colo. — WASHINGTON POST