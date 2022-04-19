Wu taps HUD and former Mass. housing official Arthur Jemison to lead development

The move follows longtime Boston Planning and Development Agency Director Brian Golden announcing his resignation last week. Jemison, 51, steps into a newly-created Cabinet-level position of Chief of Planning that will coordinate and elevate planning across multiple city departments, including those with major infrastructure and land-use needs, such as transportation, housing, schools and libraries.

James Arthur Jemison II, a senior official with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development who worked in the Menino and Patrick administrations, is Mayor Michelle Wu’s choice to serve as Boston’s top planner and is expected to play an outsized role in helping her fulfill a major campaign promise to overhaul the city’s real estate development process.

He will also become the administration’s point person on reforming the BPDA, and the mayor plans to ask the agency’s board at its May 12 meeting to have Jemison serve as director as well. He will not be paid additional compensation beyond his Cabinet salary of $179,000, and is expected to start May 23.

Wu, in an interview, framed the appointment as critical to Boston’s economy – in how the city recovers from a pandemic that has allowed people to work from anywhere – while also meeting the urgency of climate change.

Arthur Jemison II, Boston's Chief of Planning. City of Boston

“Now is truly a pivotal moment, where our decisions around the built environment will shape whether our communities will thrive for the next 100 years,” Wu said. “We are at a turning point when it comes to our future as a coastal community, and one that has a window of opportunity to close gaps and ensure that everybody is sharing in the prosperity that we could build here. So this role is central, really, to the next several generations, and perhaps the next century in Boston.”

Beyond Jemison, Wu also named Devin Quirk — currently the BPDA’s Director of Real Estate — as the city’s deputy chief of operations and organizational transformation. Quirk, who has worked for the city for a decade, will oversee the daily operations of the BPDA and work with Jemison and Wu on its reform.

Several high-level BPDA staffers have departed the agency of late. The agency had 242 staffers as of mid-March, with 47 people departing in 2021 and an additional five leaving so far this year.

An urban planner by training, Jemison arrives with nearly three decades of experience in the public and private sectors, with a particular focus on neighborhood development and affordable housing — issues that are policy priorities for Wu. He also has proven adept at holding a high-profile City Hall job. Prior to his HUD posting in Washington, D.C., Jemison was recruited by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to serve as director of housing and revitalization as that city emerged out of bankruptcy. Jemison later rose to become the city’s top planning and development executive.

Since Wu’s election in November, real estate developers – who depend on city approvals for projects – have anxiously awaited who might be brought in to lead the BPDA. As city councilor and mayoral candidate, Wu has been a vocal critic of the agency and vowed to make the development process more inclusive and equitable, and emphasize comprehensive planning over parcel-by-parcel approvals.

Jemison, in an interview, echoed what Wu has signaled – that change is on the way but it will be gradual.

“Each time that I’ve been involved in something where there was a lot of change involved, you really want to make sure that you’ve got all the scenarios identified, you’ve engaged your leadership, you’ve engaged the community, you’ve engaged the development interests, and you’re really measuring twice,” Jemison said. “Development takes years to do — years to conceive, years to execute. So you want to make sure that you have the right approach.”

That management style is what Greg Bialecki remembers from his time working with Jemison in the Deval Patrick administration. Bialecki was the state’s economic and housing secretary, when Jemison served as deputy director for the Department of Housing and Community Development. Like others working in the Patrick administration, Jemison’s job was to take “big ideas” from the governor and implement them, similar to what Wu is asking Jemison to do now, observed Bialecki.

”He fits in the mold of a pragmatic idealist,” said Bialecki, who is now a principal at Redgate, a Boston firm which is redeveloping South Boston’s massive L Street Power Station. “Even people who agree or disagree with him or the mayor’s policies on something, they will be able to have a very constructive conversation with him.”

Since the start of the Biden administration, Jemison has been serving as principal deputy assistant secretary at HUD, where he led the Office of Community Planning and Development administering block grants, disaster recovery funds, and homelessness assistance grants, among other funds. He was nominated to be assistant secretary in charge of public and Indian housing and had not yet been confirmed by the Senate.

Jemison also worked at the Boston Housing Authority and at the BPDA as the planner for Roxbury in the late 1990s, all under then-Mayor Thomas M. Menino.

Tom Ahern, who worked with him at the BPDA and is now managing partner at Five Corners Strategies, said Jemison had a knack for reaching consensus within a community — an important trait in a world where developers and residents are often at odds.

“There’s really nobody better for the city or for community-building than Arthur Jemison,” Ahern said. “That’s where Arthur excelled, really early on: being able to bring people who had really different points of view and getting them to coalesce around a common idea, even if it wasn’t their idea.”

Jemison worked on planning in Roxbury, and later in Dorchester and Mattapan as well. Ahern credits Jemison with helping create groundwork for revitalizing Roxbury’s Nubian Square, including the renovation of the Bolling Building that serves as the headquarters of Boston Public Schools.

“His fingerprints are on a lot of those things,” said Ahern.

Jemison’s return to Massachusetts represents a homecoming. He grew up in Amherst, attended University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and received a master of city planning degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

His focus on affordable housing comes from personal experience: As a child in the 1980s, he spent five years living in a newly-built apartment operated by the Amherst Housing Authority.

“This housing opportunity stabilized my family and made a difference in my life as affordable housing does for so many Americans. Making it work for more Americans has been my mission ever since I left that apartment for college,” Jemison recounted in testimony before a Senate committee last fall. “I know that well-designed and well-maintained public housing and rental assistance can work as part of the American safety net. I know this personally because I have lived it. I know it professionally because I have worked to make sure affordable housing is part of every development initiative in which I have been involved.”

Wu demurred when asked whether asking the BPDA board to name Jemison director indicated she no longer intended to abolish the agency.

“This is a multi-year process of separating our planning and development functions, of getting to the personnel and funding streams and organizational structure that best matches an accountable and community-driven agency,” Wu said. “This is just the beginning of our changes on that front.”

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.