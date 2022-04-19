Bill Burr announces August show at Fenway Park

“I started doing stand-up in Boston 30 years ago,” Burr, 53, said in the statement. “Never imagined it would lead to Fenway. Kind of speechless, which is rare for a big mouth like me.”

The Canton native announced that he will perform at Fenway Park on Aug. 21 as the first-ever comedian to do stand-up at the historic ballpark, according to a statement from Live Nation.

Tickets for the Fenway show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through the Red Sox team website. The show is part of the comedian’s “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” tour, which will make stops across North America in 2022. So far, Burr’s Boston stop is the only New England date that has been announced.

Burr, who is also an actor and writer, recently wrapped up “F is For Family,” an animated Netflix series which also stars Laura Dern, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell. The Grammy-nominated comedian is currently filming “Old Dads,” a show he co-wrote and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine. Other recent credits for the comedian include the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” the Channing Tatum film “Dog,” and a run as host on “Saturday Night Live.”

