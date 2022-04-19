Boston’s true crime takes center stage with the ‘Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers’ live show

“We talk about our personal journeys covering these cases and we bring, I think, a pretty unique perspective to the storytelling,” Wedge tells the Globe. “We really wanted to make these like mini-audiobooks.”

Authors Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman have spent their careers carefully chronicling some of Boston’s most notorious true crime cases. After focusing on subjects like the Boston Strangler, Whitey Bulger, and others through their books and screen adaptations, the duo launched their podcast, “Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers,” a MuddHouse Media production. Throughout the show’s two seasons, Wedge and Sherman revisit many of the stories they’ve covered over the years, as well as shedding new light on lesser-known cases.

Wedge and Sherman are now bringing the podcast to the stage for a special live show. Teaming up with local actors, producers, musicians, and others to create an immersive multimedia performance, the duo will present portrayals of several infamous local cases, as well as scenes from Wedge and Sherman’s recent book with James Patterson on the murder of John Lennon.

Ahead of the Wednesday night show, we caught up with Wedge to learn more about creating the production, working with Patterson, and the value of finding the silver lining in grim stories.

Q. What was the process like bringing these stories to the stage and what makes the show so unique?

A. A lot of the podcasts that are touring around the country, it will be two people and they’ll just record a podcast episode and the audience will sit and listen. But this is a true show. We said let’s bring in a cast. We had access to a lot of these folks; we’re friends with a lot of them. We had the team, we had the idea, and we said let’s do it.

We started writing and put together scripts for four of the books we’ve written. Three of them are really iconic stories: Whitey Bulger, the Boston Strangler, and John Lennon’s [murder]. We’ve had access to a lot of exclusive information, such as Whitey Bulger’s own letters explaining his own arrest, so we said, let’s bring that to the stage. It’s a different way to bring these stories to life.

Q. Does working with local actors add another layer to bringing some of these Boston crime stories to life?

A. To have these people that live here and work here be able to help us tell these stories seemed like the perfect fit. We’re so thankful to be working with these people. The guy who’s playing Whitey Bulger, Paul Kandarian, [is] a well-known actor in New England and has really gotten into the role and taken it seriously. The Whitey Bulger story we wrote is [centered on] his life on the run, how he was captured, and how he was murdered in prison. That’s what the stage show focuses on, that later stage life of Whitey. This isn’t tight T-shirt, rippling muscles, 1962 Whitey. This is 75-80-year-old Whitey.

Q. You and Casey have done so many books, movies, and podcast episodes over the years. How challenging was it to write for the stage?

A. This is a true team effort. Casey and I refined [the podcast scripts] to get those moments that we thought would really work on stage. It’s definitely a different process, but at the end of the day, it’s storytelling. It’s the actors and our director, Ian Barrett, who really helped us bring this to life. It’s got a multimedia component now; we’re going to have crime scene videos and photos. We’ve got musicians who are going to be doing a live score to the actual show. It’s a lot of fun.

Q. Why do you think people are so interested in macabre, true crime stories?

A. I think about this a lot. The macabre and the unknown are always fascinating to people. They can’t believe someone would commit some atrocity, yet they want to know everything about it. My job has always been to tell the truth and find out what happened and why.

Like a story like Whitey Bulger, there’s always something more to learn. There’s a thirst for that knowledge, but also there’s an armchair sleuth element to it. But the last thing, for me and Casey, is we both share a real compassion for the people who were victimized in these cases, the survivors, or the folks who acted heroically in some of these situations. Whatever it might be, we always like to find those underdogs who overcome the odds and try to find the silver lining in sometimes really tragic and horrible situations.

Q. Beyond Boston crime, you and Casey worked on “The Last Days of John Lennon” with [author] James Patterson. Tell me about that case and bringing it to the stage.

A. We basically treated it like a true crime story and we said, let’s go back and reinvestigate the John Lennon murder and dig out every single record we could find and interview everyone who’s still alive that we can connect with. We were very fortunate to partner with James Patterson. He basically cut us loose and told us to go be reporters and hit the streets.

We went to New York a bunch of times. We interviewed witnesses who are alive, the original investigating officer, the arresting officer, the attorneys that represented Mark David Chapman. We pulled those court records from the courthouse in lower Manhattan. It’s a giant, dusty old box filled with psychiatric evaluations and [John Lennon’s] autopsy reports. Just to read those and feel those documents was quite a journey. This is not Casey and I taking creative license, making up dialogue, and creating story lines; this is information pulled directly from the records and right from the people who experienced those situations.

Interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

April 20, 7:30 p.m. $30-$52. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.