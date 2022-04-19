A French press that’s making news

The Clara is appealing for its sleek design and matte finish. Handout

The San Francisco-based Fellow, a design company known for creating high-end coffee equipment and gadgets, introduced a French press that won a best new product award at the Specialty Coffee Expo recently held in Boston. Fellow named the brewer Clara. It is appealing for its sleek design and matte finish and has features that help deliver an excellent cup of coffee. A coffee line tells you how many grams of grinds to use so you don’t need a scale or a coffee measure. With an ultra-fine mesh filter on the plunger to keep the beverage silt-free, a double-walled chamber well insulates the press to retain the brew’s temperature longer. Included is a wooden agitation stick to stir and disperse any lumpy grinds before you plunge. The carafe holds 24 ounces and sells for $99 ($135 for a walnut top and handle). It’s pricey for a French press, but the sturdy Clara makes a good cup of hot coffee and has much to offer. Available at fellowproducts.com.