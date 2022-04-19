It might go down smoother with an Income Tax Cocktail

This was going to be a column about floral springtime cocktails, but as my deadline approached, temperatures dipped into the 30s and, despite the April rituals underway all over the place (see: Easter feasts, the Marathon), these crisp, chilly evenings have me craving the round, spiced fireside-friendly flavors of evening-time and delaying daydreams of sunny renewal. (Good thing, because at least one of the bartenders whose drinks I intended to feature told me the weather interfered with his gardening, sabotaging a key floral ingredient in one of his recipes.)
This moment brings to mind the words of Spanish-American philosopher-poet George Santayana: “To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.” I can only assume Santayana, an intellectual figure at the turn of the 20th century, wrote those words during his tenure teaching at Harvard, inspired by New England’s meteorological whimsy. (Even if you don’t know him by name, you likely know his work. Or at least you maybe should. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” is perhaps one of his brightest embers of wisdom.)
So I set out to determine a drink to honor the sage. While I needed a cocktail that embodies capriciousness, I thought it’d be a nice touch to also nod at dependability, an aspirational anchor. Like it or not, the one that makes most sense is the inevitability called out by perhaps the wisest American sage of them all, Benjamin Franklin, who deemed death and taxes the only certainties, despite the recent completion of the Constitution. This week, I’d like to propose a toast of the Income Tax Cocktail, which was first documented in the 1920s, when all cocktails were some combination or another of gin and vermouth. It’s essentially a Bronx cocktail, plus bitters, which is itself a perfect martini, plus orange juice. As to how the Income Tax got its name, I can only assume it’s the balance of sweet citrus, or fortune made, undercut by the bitters, the embodiment of our collective mood in the wake of Tax Day. And the New England chill that just won’t quit.
INCOME TAX COCKTAIL
Makes 1 drink
1 ½ ounce dry gin
½ ounce dry vermouth
½ ounce sweet vermouth
1 ounce fresh orange juice
1 dash Angostura bitters Orange twist, to garnish
1. Pour all ingredients into a shaker over ice. Shake vigorously about 15 seconds.
2. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an orange twist.
Adapted from Old Mr. Boston Bartender’s Guide
Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @livingtheproof
