It might go down smoother with an Income Tax Cocktail

The Income Tax Cocktail, a tribute to the certainty of uncertainty. Liza Weisstuch

This was going to be a column about floral springtime cocktails, but as my deadline approached, temperatures dipped into the 30s and, despite the April rituals underway all over the place (see: Easter feasts, the Marathon), these crisp, chilly evenings have me craving the round, spiced fireside-friendly flavors of evening-time and delaying daydreams of sunny renewal. (Good thing, because at least one of the bartenders whose drinks I intended to feature told me the weather interfered with his gardening, sabotaging a key floral ingredient in one of his recipes.)

This moment brings to mind the words of Spanish-American philosopher-poet George Santayana: “To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.” I can only assume Santayana, an intellectual figure at the turn of the 20th century, wrote those words during his tenure teaching at Harvard, inspired by New England’s meteorological whimsy. (Even if you don’t know him by name, you likely know his work. Or at least you maybe should. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” is perhaps one of his brightest embers of wisdom.)