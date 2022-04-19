Put this cabbage tool in your kitchen drawer

For cooks who love Microplane kitchen tools and look forward to new ones the company every so often introduces, here’s the latest: the 2-in 1 Cabbage Tool. It’s a corer and a peeler with Microplane’s signature razor sharpness. One end of the soft, ergonomic handle features a stainless steel elongated blade that digs in and extracts the thick cores from a cabbage or a cauliflower. Use it also to cut away the stalks from cauliflower or broccoli and then to chop the heads into florets for steaming or sautéing. The opposite end of the item has wide, straight twin blades that will shred an entire cabbage in minutes for coleslaw or stir-fries. The blades come in handy when you have larger veggies to peel, like potatoes or an eggplant. Yes, you can use a knife for all, but the tool performs these tasks faster and easier and is worth its reasonable price ($15.99). Available at Williams Sonoma locations and williams-sonoma.com, and microplane.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND