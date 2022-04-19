Recipe: If your Passover table needs a lift, try this matzo-vegetable bake

Serves 8

Similar to a baked stuffing, but made with pieces of matzo instead of bread, this Passover casserole of mushrooms, onions, and spinach can be served with roast chicken or brisket, or the centerpiece of a vegetarian meal. Vegetables and matzo are mixed with eggs and stock (chicken or vegetable), then baked until the liquid is absorbed and the top is crisp. If you have leftovers, reheat them and add a fried egg to each serving for a satisfying breakfast.

Vegetable oil (for the dish) 3 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 5 ounces baby spinach or baby kale 8 sheets matzo 3 eggs, lightly beaten ½ cup chopped fresh parsley 2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Oil a 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onions and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until they soften and just start to brown. Add the mushrooms and turn the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, for 6 minutes, or until the mushrooms release their moisture and the liquid evaporates. Stir in the garlic and thyme and cook for 1 minute.

3. Lower the heat to medium and add the spinach or kale to the skillet. Use tongs to mix the spinach into the mushroom mixture, turning for 1 minute, or until the greens wilt. Remove from the heat.

4. In a large bowl, break the matzo into bite-size pieces. Add the eggs and stir to coat the matzos. Add a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

5. Stir the mushroom mixture and all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley into the matzo mixture. Spread the mixture in the baking dish. Pour the stock evenly over the matzo and vegetables.

6. Bake, uncovered, for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the top is golden and crisp. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley.

Lisa Zwirn