SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: If your Passover table needs a lift, try this matzo-vegetable bake

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated April 19, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Matzo-Vegetable BakeKaroline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 8

Similar to a baked stuffing, but made with pieces of matzo instead of bread, this Passover casserole of mushrooms, onions, and spinach can be served with roast chicken or brisket, or the centerpiece of a vegetarian meal. Vegetables and matzo are mixed with eggs and stock (chicken or vegetable), then baked until the liquid is absorbed and the top is crisp. If you have leftovers, reheat them and add a fried egg to each serving for a satisfying breakfast.

Vegetable oil (for the dish)
3tablespoons vegetable oil
2medium onions, cut into thin wedges
Salt and pepper, to taste
1pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
3cloves garlic, finely chopped
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
5ounces baby spinach or baby kale
8sheets matzo
3 eggs, lightly beaten
½cup chopped fresh parsley
2cups chicken or vegetable stock

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Oil a 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onions and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until they soften and just start to brown. Add the mushrooms and turn the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, for 6 minutes, or until the mushrooms release their moisture and the liquid evaporates. Stir in the garlic and thyme and cook for 1 minute.

3. Lower the heat to medium and add the spinach or kale to the skillet. Use tongs to mix the spinach into the mushroom mixture, turning for 1 minute, or until the greens wilt. Remove from the heat.

4. In a large bowl, break the matzo into bite-size pieces. Add the eggs and stir to coat the matzos. Add a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

5. Stir the mushroom mixture and all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley into the matzo mixture. Spread the mixture in the baking dish. Pour the stock evenly over the matzo and vegetables.

6. Bake, uncovered, for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the top is golden and crisp. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley.

Lisa Zwirn

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com

